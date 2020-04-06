All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
400 N Federal Hwy
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

400 N Federal Hwy

400 North Federal Highway · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1751 · Avail. now

$1,751

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Studio - Trendy SoFlo Living! - Property Id: 288628

Studio - Trendy SoFlo Living!

Perfectly located in the heart of FTL's Art District, with Fresh Market across the street, and just five blocks north of historic Las Olas Boulevard, with boutiques, shopping, and fine dining!
Rent: $1,751
Square Feet: 648
Deposit: $99
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Space Included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Efv

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288628
Property Id 288628

(RLNE5813675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N Federal Hwy have any available units?
400 N Federal Hwy has a unit available for $1,751 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 400 N Federal Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
400 N Federal Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N Federal Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 N Federal Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 400 N Federal Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 400 N Federal Hwy does offer parking.
Does 400 N Federal Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 N Federal Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N Federal Hwy have a pool?
No, 400 N Federal Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 400 N Federal Hwy have accessible units?
No, 400 N Federal Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N Federal Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 N Federal Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 N Federal Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 N Federal Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
