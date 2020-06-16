All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
2572 NE 26th St

2572 Northeast 26th Street · (954) 701-0005
Location

2572 Northeast 26th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
Coral Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1606 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the prestigious Coral Ridge neighborhood. This Lovely Home features include a large spacious open floor plan. From the moment you set into the home you’re welcomed in tons of natural light. Huge Florida Room through French doors off the Living Room, with large floor to ceiling windows… also an opportunity to create a 4th Bedroom. Separate Dining Room. Kitchen with wood Cabinets and White appliances. Additional Laundry Room & 1 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms. Neutral Tile flows through the ENTIRE Home. Buyers move here because of the Great Schools!. Corner, Fenced 9,945 sq. ft. Lot for Pool, Pets and Little ones! Over-sized Circular driveway can hold 8+ cars! Prime location for Shopping, Restaurants, Cycling and strolling with Pets! Great Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 NE 26th St have any available units?
2572 NE 26th St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2572 NE 26th St have?
Some of 2572 NE 26th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 NE 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
2572 NE 26th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 NE 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2572 NE 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 2572 NE 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 2572 NE 26th St does offer parking.
Does 2572 NE 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2572 NE 26th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 NE 26th St have a pool?
Yes, 2572 NE 26th St has a pool.
Does 2572 NE 26th St have accessible units?
No, 2572 NE 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 NE 26th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2572 NE 26th St has units with dishwashers.
