2572 NE 26th St

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to the prestigious Coral Ridge neighborhood. This Lovely Home features include a large spacious open floor plan. From the moment you set into the home you’re welcomed in tons of natural light. Huge Florida Room through French doors off the Living Room, with large floor to ceiling windows… also an opportunity to create a 4th Bedroom. Separate Dining Room. Kitchen with wood Cabinets and White appliances. Additional Laundry Room & 1 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms. Neutral Tile flows through the ENTIRE Home. Buyers move here because of the Great Schools!. Corner, Fenced 9,945 sq. ft. Lot for Pool, Pets and Little ones! Over-sized Circular driveway can hold 8+ cars! Prime location for Shopping, Restaurants, Cycling and strolling with Pets! Great Opportunity!