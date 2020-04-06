2530 Laguna Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pool clubhouse hot tub media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Beautiful 112' of DEEPWATER in one of Fort Lauderdale's most desirable neighborhoods, Harbor Beach. Exquisitely decorated with incredible craftsmanship and detail including hand-painted ceilings and gorgeous custom finishes. Large chef's kitchen with soon to be white-colored cabinetry. 12,000lb boatlift and the ability to also accommodate a 60' boat. This luxury residence includes all ensuite bedrooms, media room, clubroom/lounge with bar, formal dining room, living and family. Master includes office space. Entertain on the covered loggia, outdoor BBQ and spa in addition to the wide pool with waterfall. 24-hour neighborhood security.