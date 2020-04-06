All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

2530 Laguna Drive

2530 Laguna Drive · (954) 870-4080
Location

2530 Laguna Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbor Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 8532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Beautiful 112' of DEEPWATER in one of Fort Lauderdale's most desirable neighborhoods, Harbor Beach. Exquisitely decorated with incredible craftsmanship and detail including hand-painted ceilings and gorgeous custom finishes. Large chef's kitchen with soon to be white-colored cabinetry. 12,000lb boatlift and the ability to also accommodate a 60' boat. This luxury residence includes all ensuite bedrooms, media room, clubroom/lounge with bar, formal dining room, living and family. Master includes office space. Entertain on the covered loggia, outdoor BBQ and spa in addition to the wide pool with waterfall. 24-hour neighborhood security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Laguna Drive have any available units?
2530 Laguna Drive has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 Laguna Drive have?
Some of 2530 Laguna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Laguna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Laguna Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Laguna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2530 Laguna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2530 Laguna Drive offer parking?
No, 2530 Laguna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2530 Laguna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Laguna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Laguna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2530 Laguna Drive has a pool.
Does 2530 Laguna Drive have accessible units?
No, 2530 Laguna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Laguna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Laguna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
