2011 N Ocean Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction valet service

NW facing 2/2 corner unit w/ wrap around balcony, providing expansive views of Intracoastal, Downtown Skyline, & Ocean. Master bedroom has an additional private balcony. Unit features marble floors throughout, upgraded kitchen w/ bright open layout, 2 custom walk-in closets, roman tub, dual master bath sinks w/ granite countertops, & full size W/D. The Vue provides a luxurious full service lifestyle directly across from the beach w/ a private beach club that includes a beach front pool & hot tub w/ direct beach access. 2nd pool in main building. 24 hour valet and security, concierge, gym, 2 party rooms, & game room. Pet friendly! DUE TO COVID-19, EVERYONE'S HEALTH IS OUR TOP PRIORITY; YOU CAN SAFELY VIEW THIS HOME BY WITH A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR