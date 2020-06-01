All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:57 AM

2011 N Ocean Blvd

2011 North Ocean Boulevard · (561) 239-4662
Location

2011 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
valet service
NW facing 2/2 corner unit w/ wrap around balcony, providing expansive views of Intracoastal, Downtown Skyline, & Ocean. Master bedroom has an additional private balcony. Unit features marble floors throughout, upgraded kitchen w/ bright open layout, 2 custom walk-in closets, roman tub, dual master bath sinks w/ granite countertops, & full size W/D. The Vue provides a luxurious full service lifestyle directly across from the beach w/ a private beach club that includes a beach front pool & hot tub w/ direct beach access. 2nd pool in main building. 24 hour valet and security, concierge, gym, 2 party rooms, & game room. Pet friendly! DUE TO COVID-19, EVERYONE'S HEALTH IS OUR TOP PRIORITY; YOU CAN SAFELY VIEW THIS HOME BY WITH A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 N Ocean Blvd have any available units?
2011 N Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 N Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 2011 N Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 N Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2011 N Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 N Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 N Ocean Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2011 N Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 2011 N Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2011 N Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 N Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 N Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2011 N Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 2011 N Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2011 N Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 N Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 N Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
