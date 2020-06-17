All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:30 PM

2001 NE 62nd St

2001 Cypress Creek Road · (954) 229-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Imperial Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Wonderful home 2 Bedroom 1 Bath featuring a very Cool Pool! Have children or a pet? This home has a fenced yard, easy 3 car parking on the circular driveway. Lush landscaping adds additional privacy. Close to everything shopping, restaurants, schools both public and private,hospitals and medical facilities. The perfect neighborhoods with sidewalks ideal for walking, running or biking. Best of all, 10 minutes drive to the Lauderdale By The Sea Beach. The home can be rented fully furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished whatever the tenant desires. Immediate occupancy available, move within 48 hours. Shared pool.
Have an extended family or do you need a 4 or 5 bedroom home? No problem! We have other properties in our portfolio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 NE 62nd St have any available units?
2001 NE 62nd St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 NE 62nd St have?
Some of 2001 NE 62nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 NE 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2001 NE 62nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 NE 62nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 NE 62nd St is pet friendly.
Does 2001 NE 62nd St offer parking?
Yes, 2001 NE 62nd St does offer parking.
Does 2001 NE 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 NE 62nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 NE 62nd St have a pool?
Yes, 2001 NE 62nd St has a pool.
Does 2001 NE 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 2001 NE 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 NE 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 NE 62nd St has units with dishwashers.
