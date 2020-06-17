2001 NE 62nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Wonderful home 2 Bedroom 1 Bath featuring a very Cool Pool! Have children or a pet? This home has a fenced yard, easy 3 car parking on the circular driveway. Lush landscaping adds additional privacy. Close to everything shopping, restaurants, schools both public and private,hospitals and medical facilities. The perfect neighborhoods with sidewalks ideal for walking, running or biking. Best of all, 10 minutes drive to the Lauderdale By The Sea Beach. The home can be rented fully furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished whatever the tenant desires. Immediate occupancy available, move within 48 hours. Shared pool.

