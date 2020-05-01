All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1820 NE 26th Ave

1820 Northeast 26th Avenue · (954) 588-2074
Location

1820 Northeast 26th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
Coral Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
AVALIBLE AUGUST 1 ,2020 .Beautiful FURNISHED 2 bed 2 bath (1 shower and 1 Bathtub/shower) apartment located in the heart of CORAL RIDGE. For an additional $200 landlord will pay Electric , Cable , WiFi , Water, and Garbage. This well kept apartment features new furniture , washer and dryer in unit , private spacious patio in front of apartment , hurricane impact windows , and a nice seating area with brand new furniture in the apartment garden. Pets are welcomed with a $350 Non-Refundable deposit. No application fee!!!! Quick approval!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 NE 26th Ave have any available units?
1820 NE 26th Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 NE 26th Ave have?
Some of 1820 NE 26th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 NE 26th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1820 NE 26th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 NE 26th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 NE 26th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1820 NE 26th Ave offer parking?
No, 1820 NE 26th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1820 NE 26th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 NE 26th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 NE 26th Ave have a pool?
No, 1820 NE 26th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1820 NE 26th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1820 NE 26th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 NE 26th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 NE 26th Ave has units with dishwashers.
