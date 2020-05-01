1820 NE 26th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

AVALIBLE AUGUST 1 ,2020 .Beautiful FURNISHED 2 bed 2 bath (1 shower and 1 Bathtub/shower) apartment located in the heart of CORAL RIDGE. For an additional $200 landlord will pay Electric , Cable , WiFi , Water, and Garbage. This well kept apartment features new furniture , washer and dryer in unit , private spacious patio in front of apartment , hurricane impact windows , and a nice seating area with brand new furniture in the apartment garden. Pets are welcomed with a $350 Non-Refundable deposit. No application fee!!!! Quick approval!!!