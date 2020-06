1761 NE 52nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

IMMACULATE, BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 2 BED, 2 BATH DUPLEX...AWESOME LOCATION IN CORAL RIDGE ISLES...UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, AND APPLIANCES...NEUTRAL CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, RECESSED LIGHTING & WALL SCONCES, CEILING FANS...HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS...YOUR OWN IN UNIT FULL SIZED WASHER AND DRYER!...EACH BEDROOM HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET...

RELAXED IN YOUR HUGE FENCED BACKYARD WITH A SCREENED IN PORCH...PAVED DRIVEWAY PLENTY OF PARKING + STREET PARKING...LOOKING FOR GOOD RESPONSIBLE TENANTS, MOST STAY IN THIS DUPLEX FOR YEARS BECAUSE THEY LIKE IT SO MUCH...