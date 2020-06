Amenities

Unit boast almost 2800 square feet of luxury living! Enter into this Gorgeous Unit and you will be welcomed by travertine flooring and a wrought iron railing staircase. An open kitchen with cherry finished cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Both bedroom have spacious balconies. This home is a decorators dream! See today and rent tomorrow.. Easy to show and available immediately