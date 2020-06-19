All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:19 PM

16 Southwest 9th Street

16 Southwest 9th Street · (954) 800-4196
Location

16 Southwest 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Tarpon River

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Apartment #203 is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment across from Hardy Park.

Our unique self-service showing system will allow you to enter the apartment all by yourself and at your convenience. Please call 954-800-4196 for more information or click the "Request Showing" button in the ad to register for the self-serve system. Note - Self Viewing hours are in effect 7 days/week from 8AM-8PM.

Located in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, apartment #203 is a 2nd floor apartment overlooking Hardy Park.
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom boasts new tile floors, a new kitchen with granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The unit has ceiling fans and features central A/C. Water, sewer, and garbage pick-up are included in the rent, as well as window blinds and 1 assigned parking spot. There is an on-site laundry area for your convenience.

The property is located across the street from Hardy Park, which includes a huge playground for children, multiple sports fields, and an area with outdoor exercise equipment. There is a major grocery store within easy walking distance, and the Central Business District of downtown Fort Lauderdale is also quite close - walk or bike to work! Your new residence is also very close to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and the main train and bus stations on Broward.

This property is pet friendly and large pets (up to 60 lbs) are welcomed here. There is a maximum of two pets per apartment, and a 1-time pet fee (per pet) is due at lease signing. FYI dog breed restrictions are in place for the safety of our residents and neighbors.

$80.00 Application fee per person. Move in cost is the first month's rent plus a security deposit ranging from 1-3 months' rent. Background screening required. 12 month leases only. Maximum of 4 people in a 2-bedroom apartment.

Concord Property Management LLC
https://www.rentconcordfl.com/ft-lauderdale-homes-for-rent
(954) 800-4196
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Southwest 9th Street have any available units?
16 Southwest 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Southwest 9th Street have?
Some of 16 Southwest 9th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Southwest 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Southwest 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Southwest 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Southwest 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 16 Southwest 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 16 Southwest 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 16 Southwest 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Southwest 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Southwest 9th Street have a pool?
No, 16 Southwest 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Southwest 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Southwest 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Southwest 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Southwest 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
