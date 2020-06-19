16 Southwest 9th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking playground

Apartment #203 is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment across from Hardy Park.



Our unique self-service showing system will allow you to enter the apartment all by yourself and at your convenience. Please call 954-800-4196 for more information or click the "Request Showing" button in the ad to register for the self-serve system. Note - Self Viewing hours are in effect 7 days/week from 8AM-8PM.



Located in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, apartment #203 is a 2nd floor apartment overlooking Hardy Park.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom boasts new tile floors, a new kitchen with granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The unit has ceiling fans and features central A/C. Water, sewer, and garbage pick-up are included in the rent, as well as window blinds and 1 assigned parking spot. There is an on-site laundry area for your convenience.



The property is located across the street from Hardy Park, which includes a huge playground for children, multiple sports fields, and an area with outdoor exercise equipment. There is a major grocery store within easy walking distance, and the Central Business District of downtown Fort Lauderdale is also quite close - walk or bike to work! Your new residence is also very close to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and the main train and bus stations on Broward.



This property is pet friendly and large pets (up to 60 lbs) are welcomed here. There is a maximum of two pets per apartment, and a 1-time pet fee (per pet) is due at lease signing. FYI dog breed restrictions are in place for the safety of our residents and neighbors.



$80.00 Application fee per person. Move in cost is the first month's rent plus a security deposit ranging from 1-3 months' rent. Background screening required. 12 month leases only. Maximum of 4 people in a 2-bedroom apartment.



Concord Property Management LLC

https://www.rentconcordfl.com/ft-lauderdale-homes-for-rent

(954) 800-4196

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.