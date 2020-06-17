All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
155 Isle Of Venice Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

155 Isle Of Venice Dr

155 Isle of Venice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

155 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Hendricks and Venice Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Great 2/2 condo, split bedrooms, private balcony on west side overlooking pool, patio, canal, docks, city skyline. Extra storage room. Kitchen has granite counter tops, wine cooler, washer and dryer in the unit, unit has had some updating, one assigned under building parking spot, pets not allowed, central AC, good access to Fort Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas shops and restaurants. walk in closets, second floor recreation room, access to pool area. Renters can not lease a dock space. Need first, last and security. $500 move in deposit to the association. Refundable after move in after inspection of common areas for damage. Face to face interview, tenant to supply credit report with application. application fee $150 per person, married couples one application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

