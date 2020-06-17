155 Isle Of Venice Dr

Amenities

Great 2/2 condo, split bedrooms, private balcony on west side overlooking pool, patio, canal, docks, city skyline. Extra storage room. Kitchen has granite counter tops, wine cooler, washer and dryer in the unit, unit has had some updating, one assigned under building parking spot, pets not allowed, central AC, good access to Fort Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas shops and restaurants. walk in closets, second floor recreation room, access to pool area. Renters can not lease a dock space. Need first, last and security. $500 move in deposit to the association. Refundable after move in after inspection of common areas for damage. Face to face interview, tenant to supply credit report with application. application fee $150 per person, married couples one application