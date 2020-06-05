1537 SE 13th St

Amenities
New Construction, Sophisticated Luxurious 2 story Modern Design on 70 Ft. of deep water. State of the art smart home with Lutron home automation, smart system wired for window treatments, smart lighting, speakers and voice control ready. Honeywell security system, SIW high impact energy efficient windows with protective film. Elevator, Chefs Kitchen including Wolf gas stove, SubZero fridge, freezer & wine storage, Steam & Electric oven. Heated infinity pool with spa, 2-car garage, 6 bedrooms, 6-1/2 baths. Dock and electrical Pedestal for boats available.