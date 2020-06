Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is located on waterfront with a dock on a deep water canal. There is Ocean access without any fixed bridges. The home is very spacious has an Open Living Room and Dining Room, eat in kitchen, Florida Room/, Patio and a one car garage. Minimum lease for one year and possibly renewable for a second year. Lawncare and Maintenance is included and Tenant must agree to allow the automatic sprinklers to run on their timer. Tenant responsible for all Utilities. Home is prewired for alarm and can be activated by the tenant.