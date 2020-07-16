113 S GORDON RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Mediterranean two-story waterfront home in prestigious Las Olas Isles. This warm and cozy house is tastefully decorated. It features a large private master bedroom upstairs with a queen bed, and two guest bedrooms downstairs, one currently being used as an office/tv room and the other one with a king size bed and en-suite bath. Peaceful outdoor space to relax or entertain. Heated pool. Private dock with lift to accommodate up to a 30ft boat. Can be leased weekly or monthly. High Season: Nov 01 thru April 30: $13,500.00 monthly. Low Season : May 01 thru Oct 30: $9,500.00 monthly. Holiday Rental Rates: $5,000.00 weekly.

13% tax applies on top or rental rate and $250 cleaning fee.