Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

113 S GORDON RD

113 South Gordon Road · (954) 357-2298
Location

113 South Gordon Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Navarro Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Mediterranean two-story waterfront home in prestigious Las Olas Isles. This warm and cozy house is tastefully decorated. It features a large private master bedroom upstairs with a queen bed, and two guest bedrooms downstairs, one currently being used as an office/tv room and the other one with a king size bed and en-suite bath. Peaceful outdoor space to relax or entertain. Heated pool. Private dock with lift to accommodate up to a 30ft boat. Can be leased weekly or monthly. High Season: Nov 01 thru April 30: $13,500.00 monthly. Low Season : May 01 thru Oct 30: $9,500.00 monthly. Holiday Rental Rates: $5,000.00 weekly.
13% tax applies on top or rental rate and $250 cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 S GORDON RD have any available units?
113 S GORDON RD has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 S GORDON RD have?
Some of 113 S GORDON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 S GORDON RD currently offering any rent specials?
113 S GORDON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 S GORDON RD pet-friendly?
No, 113 S GORDON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 113 S GORDON RD offer parking?
No, 113 S GORDON RD does not offer parking.
Does 113 S GORDON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 S GORDON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 S GORDON RD have a pool?
Yes, 113 S GORDON RD has a pool.
Does 113 S GORDON RD have accessible units?
No, 113 S GORDON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 113 S GORDON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 S GORDON RD has units with dishwashers.
