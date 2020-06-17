8706 w kenyon ave

Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling. The home has 2 bedrooms upstairs with an oversized bathroom with a double sink. The home has a eat in kitchen and bar. The master bedroom is downstairs and has a walkin shower and walk in closet. The home is a solid block construction and has a huge loft. The home has beautiful landscaping and has a paved driveway. The home is equiped with w/d hook up . The home is decked out with hurricane windows and shutters. Every room has huge closets and ceiling fans in each room. The home also has a one car garage and a deck on the back for enjoying the Florida weather. The home has a brand new Ac, water heater, and will not last long.



call me at 813 4747410 if you have any questions

