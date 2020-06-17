All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:22 AM

8706 w kenyon ave

8706 Kenyon View Ct · (813) 474-7410
Location

8706 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling. The home has 2 bedrooms upstairs with an oversized bathroom with a double sink. The home has a eat in kitchen and bar. The master bedroom is downstairs and has a walkin shower and walk in closet. The home is a solid block construction and has a huge loft. The home has beautiful landscaping and has a paved driveway. The home is equiped with w/d hook up . The home is decked out with hurricane windows and shutters. Every room has huge closets and ceiling fans in each room. The home also has a one car garage and a deck on the back for enjoying the Florida weather. The home has a brand new Ac, water heater, and will not last long.  

call me at 813 4747410  if you have any questions  
 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8706 w kenyon ave have any available units?
8706 w kenyon ave has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8706 w kenyon ave have?
Some of 8706 w kenyon ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8706 w kenyon ave currently offering any rent specials?
8706 w kenyon ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8706 w kenyon ave pet-friendly?
No, 8706 w kenyon ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8706 w kenyon ave offer parking?
Yes, 8706 w kenyon ave does offer parking.
Does 8706 w kenyon ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8706 w kenyon ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8706 w kenyon ave have a pool?
No, 8706 w kenyon ave does not have a pool.
Does 8706 w kenyon ave have accessible units?
No, 8706 w kenyon ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8706 w kenyon ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8706 w kenyon ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8706 w kenyon ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8706 w kenyon ave has units with air conditioning.
