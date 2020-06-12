/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
131 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
18 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$952
1254 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
8718 Mallard Reserve Dr #201, 1722
8718 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
918 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath apartment in a gated community - Nicely kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartments at Mallard Reserve. *****Second HOA application (fee $75 per person or $125 per couple) approval can take up to 15 days***** Terms: -$1,150.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Pinecrest West Park
1 Unit Available
4003 Oak Limb Ct.
4003 Oak Limb Court, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1037 sqft
2 bedroom Townhome for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome for rent in Tampa. This two story unit is located in Kirby Creek Townhomes near Carrollwood! The downstairs features a living/kitchen/dining combo room.
Results within 1 mile of Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1086 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
875 sqft
Near I-275 and I-75. Larger residences with patio or balcony. 24-hour maintenance. Coffee bar, gym, business center, and playgrounds provided. Lavish pool. Minutes from Downtown Tampa and Tampa Bay.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowry Park North
16 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
924 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Forest Hills
23 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
St Joseph's Hospital
22 Units Available
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
St Joseph's Hospital
7 Units Available
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
750 sqft
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Plaza Terrace
1 Unit Available
5129 N Lincoln Ave Apt C
5129 North Lincoln Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
Newly renovated, upstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all utilities included.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
4112 Tartan Pl
4112 Tartan Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
4116 McTavish Pl
4116 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10024 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10024 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Updated third floor condo in desirable Carrollwood. Minutes to the airport, Raymond James Stadium, Dale Mabry & the Veteran's Expressway. Split floorplan with no carpet- only tile and laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Carrollwood
1 Unit Available
10315 CARROLLWOOD LANE
10315 Carrollwood Lane, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Lovely remodeled end unit 2 story condo in the heart of Carrollwood, with shopping, public transportation and the pool nearby. This condo has a newer roof, newer flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, newer fans, newer blinds and newer paint.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lowry Park North
1 Unit Available
1918 FIESTA RIDGE COURT
1918 Fiesta Ridge Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
2BR / 2.5BA. 2-story townhouse conveniently located near I-275 for easy commute! Featuring an open-concept floor plan; covered screened lanai with conservation views; kitchen with a bar; washer and dryer hook-ups; and assigned parking.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4114 MCTAVISH PLACE
4114 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Walk to it all! Amazing 1200 sq ft townhome offering fantastic living space with patio! Restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more ....
Results within 5 miles of Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
32 Units Available
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1140 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
23 Units Available
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1258 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Granite countertops, dishwashers and parking garage. Pet-friendly apartments near Al Lopez Park. Convenient to Interstate 275 and Highway 574.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Terrace Park
33 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
