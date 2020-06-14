117 Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Egypt Lake-Leto renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
16 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$803
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 104
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
581 sqft
1BR / 1BA - Great spacious condo perfectly located near the pool! First floor with largest one-bedroom floor plan featuring sliding glass doors just off of the living room and bedroom, large covered patio, outsdide storage closet and view of the

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203
8653 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
684 sqft
***JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - MUST MOVE BY JULY 1ST!*** HALF-OFF 2ND MONTH'S RENT! GREAT LOCATION AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE! This 2ND floor one bedroom condo has tall ceilings, an open floor-plan, separate dining area, decorative fireplace in living room

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8723 FANCY FINCH DRIVE
8723 Fancy Finch Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
581 sqft
The Grand Reserve Condominiums in Tampa. This condo is a 1/1 located on the 2nd floor (no upstairs neighbors). patio with storage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
8676 KEY ROYALE LANE
8676 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
570 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent in the upscale, gated community of Grande Oasis at Carrollwood! Cute as a button 1 bedroom unit, beautifully decorated and fully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Egypt Lake-Leto
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$951
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$909
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St Joseph's Hospital
10 Units Available
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$799
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
750 sqft
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
875 sqft
Near I-275 and I-75. Larger residences with patio or balcony. 24-hour maintenance. Coffee bar, gym, business center, and playgrounds provided. Lavish pool. Minutes from Downtown Tampa and Tampa Bay.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Forest Hills
23 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$865
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
St Joseph's Hospital
22 Units Available
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lowry Park North
12 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708
10028 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708 Available 07/15/20 Carrollwood: 1B/1B Ground Floor condo in The Landings of Tampa.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.
Results within 5 miles of Egypt Lake-Leto
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
3 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
22 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Terrace Park
33 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
22 Units Available
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,303
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Luxury community in South Tampa. Theater-style media room, pool, yoga, and full concierge services on-site. Recently renovated suites with granite countertops, updated appliances, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Coffee bar and internet cafe on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
North Hyde Park
21 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Beach Park
15 Units Available
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,644
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
36 Units Available
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,260
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1082 sqft
Near Tampa International Airport, shopping and dining. Recently renovated apartments come with all kitchen appliances, extra storage, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community amenities include a dog park, bike storage, pool and clubhouse. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Egypt Lake-Leto renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

