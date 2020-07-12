Apartment List
206 Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Egypt Lake-Leto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
14 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
8706 w kenyon ave
8706 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8714 Kenyon View Ct
8714 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8716 KENYON VIEW COURT
8716 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
Results within 1 mile of Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
St Joseph's Hospital
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$899
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
9 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
19 Units Available
Plaza Terrace
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
998 sqft
We have amazing on-site amenities such as a resort style swimming pool, tranquil views, state of the art fitness center, picnic/grill area with a pool deck, washer & dryer in each apartment, car care center, and a business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Forest Hills
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$885
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
8 Units Available
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
693 sqft
This smaller community is close to schools, parks, and the freeway. On-site laundry provided. Pet-friendly location. Apartments feature hardwood floors, updated appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
924 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$847
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$956
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
St Joseph's Hospital
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1711 W Comanche Ave
1711 West Comanche Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
A 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is a 2000 sq ft home that has a garage,wood floors and a screened lanai on a large fenced lot.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Plaza Terrace
5129 N Lincoln Ave Apt C
5129 North Lincoln Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
Newly renovated, upstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all utilities included.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood
10406 RECLINATA LANE
10406 Reclinata Lane, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3350 sqft
Carrollwood executive home  Just reduced !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! a 4 bedroom 3 bath 3400 sqft home that has lake access to ski lake carroll, has been newly remodeled, has a pool, fenced lot with huge trees.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Armenia Gardens Estates
6910 N Rome Ave
6910 North Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1850 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, 2 Car Garage block home. A large living / kitchen combo, tile flooring throughout. stainless steel appliance package, granite counter tops, and fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
Historic Ybor City
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,596
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in Northeast Tampa, this apartment community is within walking distance of the University Mall and the University of South Florida. Amenities include wood-like plank flooring, in-home laundry connections and breakfast bars.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
City Guide for Egypt Lake-Leto, FL

Egypt Lake-Leto is actually four areas combined to make one census designated place: Egypt, Lake, Leto and West Park Estates.

Egypt Lake-Leto is certainly a mouthful of words, but it’s also a body full of good times. It just happens to be located right near Tampa and its requisite peppering of higher institutions of learning.Yeah, this is a bit of a college town but not in the heart of college land, so there are plenty of families, singles, young couples and their ilk. There are also some great amenities that folks adore about college areas, like a walkable neighborhood and a diverse population, but it also has small town charm. Add to that the proximity to water and unique Florida attractions (fried alligator appetizer, anyone?) and you have yourself a fascinating spot in Americas most intriguing state. Sure, Florida is full of weird stories and unusual people, but that sure beats being bored by the podunk types of Middle America, right? Plus, it's pretty inexpensive out here. Do your best to dodge the hurricanes and mosquitoes and enjoy the wild ride. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

