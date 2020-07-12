/
pinecrest west park
278 Apartments for rent in Pinecrest West Park, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3916 PINE LIMB COURT
3916 Pine Limb Court, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
928 sqft
Beautifully remodeled townhome in the heart of Tampa, convenient location close to shopping center, Mall, Airport, and Hwys. European kitchen with brand new cabinets and granite counter tops. Laundry room with storage space.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest West Park
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
19 Units Available
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
998 sqft
We have amazing on-site amenities such as a resort style swimming pool, tranquil views, state of the art fitness center, picnic/grill area with a pool deck, washer & dryer in each apartment, car care center, and a business center.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
37 Units Available
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$915
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
867 sqft
Recently renovated community with quaint pond. Bay windows and oversized closets allow for ample light and storage space. Two pools, a bark park, fitness center and on-site laundry for convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
52 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$910
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$909
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1550 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
1600 sqft
The Commons perfectly blends a relaxed environment, exceptional location, and excellent value in apartment home living. Located in North Tampa, FL, our community is minutes from Interstates, parks, the airport, and local shopping centers.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
15 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$918
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents get a taste of luxury amenities such as an onsite coffee bar, beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and valet service. Units have hardwood flooring. There's plenty of dining and shopping to enjoy along Route 580.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$847
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$956
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Last updated March 30 at 01:14pm
6 Units Available
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1173 sqft
Come Experience Innovo Living on Waters \nA lifestyle cultivated through newly appointed apartment homes, integrated within the unique Claonia Highlands neighborhood, a central Midtown Tampa location, created to meet your needs and more.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
8706 w kenyon ave
8706 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8742 Mallard Reserve # 203
8742 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
684 sqft
1 Bedroom in beautiful Grand Reserve - Centrally located in beautiful Grand Reserve, this 1 bedroom/1 bath property is convenient to Westshore, Central Tampa, Carrollwood, North Tampa, West Tampa, Airport area, as well as shopping, restaurants, and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4112 Tartan Pl
4112 Tartan Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8681 Key Royale Ln #204
8681 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
8681 Key Royale Ln #204 Available 08/14/20 Tampa:Grand Oasis Community: 2nd Floor, 1B/1B w/ Balcony - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Great location in established, gated community! 2nd Floor Unit! Cute1 bedroom, 1 bath with the kitchen being open to the
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102
8728 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
581 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! FURNISHED - INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND WATER! Beautifully FURNISHED 1 Bed / 1 Bath Grand Reserve Condo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6919 n Clearview ave
6919 North Clearview Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Grant kitchen & fire place - Property Id: 87982 813-570-5284 john Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87982 Property Id 87982 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5883591)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5129 N Lincoln Ave Apt C
5129 North Lincoln Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
Newly renovated, upstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all utilities included.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8635 FANCY FINCH DRIVE
8635 Fancy Finch Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1027 sqft
Wow here is your chance to rent this upper level remodeled condo! All the walls were freshly painted a modern color! All new carpet! Gated community! Covered patio with storage!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8714 Kenyon View Ct
8714 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8718 Mallard Reserve Dr #201, 1722
8718 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
918 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath apartment in a gated community - Nicely kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartments at Mallard Reserve. *****Second HOA application (fee $75 per person or $125 per couple) approval can take up to 15 days***** Terms: -$1,150.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4114 MCTAVISH PLACE
4114 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Walk to it all! Amazing 1200 sq ft townhome offering fantastic living space with patio! Restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more ....
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8716 KENYON VIEW COURT
8716 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3853 S LAKE DRIVE
3853 South Lake Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
710 sqft
Property for Rent!! Condominium 1/1. Community Pool, Gated Community. Porcelain Floors. Property Located close to Waters and Dale Mabry HWY. Convenient to Shopping centers, Malls and Restaurants
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4118 McTavish Pl
4118 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.
