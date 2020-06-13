191 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto is actually four areas combined to make one census designated place: Egypt, Lake, Leto and West Park Estates.
Egypt Lake-Leto is certainly a mouthful of words, but it’s also a body full of good times. It just happens to be located right near Tampa and its requisite peppering of higher institutions of learning.Yeah, this is a bit of a college town but not in the heart of college land, so there are plenty of families, singles, young couples and their ilk. There are also some great amenities that folks adore about college areas, like a walkable neighborhood and a diverse population, but it also has small town charm. Add to that the proximity to water and unique Florida attractions (fried alligator appetizer, anyone?) and you have yourself a fascinating spot in Americas most intriguing state. Sure, Florida is full of weird stories and unusual people, but that sure beats being bored by the podunk types of Middle America, right? Plus, it's pretty inexpensive out here. Do your best to dodge the hurricanes and mosquitoes and enjoy the wild ride. See more
Finding an apartment in Egypt Lake-Leto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.