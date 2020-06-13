Apartment List
/
FL
/
egypt lake leto
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

191 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL

Finding an apartment in Egypt Lake-Leto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
16 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$803
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3710 W Sligh Ave
3710 West Sligh Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1430 sqft
This 3/2 circular driveway home - is located, one block from Florida Hospital Carrollwood, 15 minutes to Citrus Park Mall, a 20-minute drive to Downtown Tampa, International Mall & Tampa International Airport.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Pinecrest West Park
1 Unit Available
8007 N Coolidge Ave
8007 North Coolidge Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,880
1840 sqft
Tastefully remodeled - with newer upgraded bathrooms and updated Kitchen, fully fenced with huge backyard. Newer flooring, new appliances, and new roof. Move-In ready.
Results within 1 mile of Egypt Lake-Leto
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$951
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$909
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lowry Park North
33 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
St Joseph's Hospital
10 Units Available
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$799
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
750 sqft
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
875 sqft
Near I-275 and I-75. Larger residences with patio or balcony. 24-hour maintenance. Coffee bar, gym, business center, and playgrounds provided. Lavish pool. Minutes from Downtown Tampa and Tampa Bay.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Forest Hills
24 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$865
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Lowry Park North
10 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lowry Park North
15 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
7 Units Available
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
693 sqft
This smaller community is close to schools, parks, and the freeway. On-site laundry provided. Pet-friendly location. Apartments feature hardwood floors, updated appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
St Joseph's Hospital
22 Units Available
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
Lowry Park North
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
8525 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$690
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosewood in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10020 Strafford Oaks Court Unit 918
10020 Strafford Oak Ct, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Schedule your Self-Showing Today! 3rd Floor 1BD/1BA Condo with water view located in Carrollwood area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4112 Tartan Pl
4112 Tartan Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4116 McTavish Pl
4116 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1711 W Comanche Ave
1711 West Comanche Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
A 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is a 2000 sq ft home that has a garage,wood floors and a screened lanai on a large fenced lot.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708
10028 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708 Available 07/15/20 Carrollwood: 1B/1B Ground Floor condo in The Landings of Tampa.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wellswood
1 Unit Available
2105 W Dallas Ave
2105 West Dallas Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1549 sqft
2105 W Dallas Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Wellswood Home!!! - Rare remodeled rental opportunity in the convenient and friendly neighborhood of Wellswood! This 1,549 sqft home features 3 large bedrooms, 1 updated bathroom, a freshly

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
9473 Forest Hills Place
9473 North Forest Hills Place, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Spacious 2 story 3BR/2BA Forest Hills Townhome with one car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Great two story 3BR/2BA townhome in Forest Hills with detached one car garage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1727 W Powhatan Ave
1727 West Powhatan Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1620 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 bath in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and yard. Pet friendly (but must be an approved breed). Date Available: Jul 16th 2020. $1,900/month rent. $3,800 security deposit required.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Lowry Park North
1 Unit Available
1309 W. Humphrey St.
1309 West Humphrey Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
1309 W. Humphrey St. Available 04/30/20 Big 4 bedroom family house - Complete an application online at www,MakitaRentals.

1 of 2

Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
Plantation
1 Unit Available
10512 Parkcrest Drive
10512 Parkcrest Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1193 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
City Guide for Egypt Lake-Leto, FL

Egypt Lake-Leto is actually four areas combined to make one census designated place: Egypt, Lake, Leto and West Park Estates.

Egypt Lake-Leto is certainly a mouthful of words, but it’s also a body full of good times. It just happens to be located right near Tampa and its requisite peppering of higher institutions of learning.Yeah, this is a bit of a college town but not in the heart of college land, so there are plenty of families, singles, young couples and their ilk. There are also some great amenities that folks adore about college areas, like a walkable neighborhood and a diverse population, but it also has small town charm. Add to that the proximity to water and unique Florida attractions (fried alligator appetizer, anyone?) and you have yourself a fascinating spot in Americas most intriguing state. Sure, Florida is full of weird stories and unusual people, but that sure beats being bored by the podunk types of Middle America, right? Plus, it's pretty inexpensive out here. Do your best to dodge the hurricanes and mosquitoes and enjoy the wild ride. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL

Finding an apartment in Egypt Lake-Leto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 3 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Balcony
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GarageEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with ParkingEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Pool
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Washer-DryerEgypt Lake-Leto Cheap PlacesEgypt Lake-Leto Dog Friendly ApartmentsEgypt Lake-Leto Furnished ApartmentsEgypt Lake-Leto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa