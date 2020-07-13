/
apartments with pool
168 Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8742 Mallard Reserve # 203
8742 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
684 sqft
1 Bedroom in beautiful Grand Reserve - Centrally located in beautiful Grand Reserve, this 1 bedroom/1 bath property is convenient to Westshore, Central Tampa, Carrollwood, North Tampa, West Tampa, Airport area, as well as shopping, restaurants, and
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8681 Key Royale Ln #204
8681 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
8681 Key Royale Ln #204 Available 08/14/20 Tampa:Grand Oasis Community: 2nd Floor, 1B/1B w/ Balcony - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Great location in established, gated community! 2nd Floor Unit! Cute1 bedroom, 1 bath with the kitchen being open to the
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102
8728 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
581 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! FURNISHED - INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND WATER! Beautifully FURNISHED 1 Bed / 1 Bath Grand Reserve Condo.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8718 Mallard Reserve Dr #201, 1722
8718 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
918 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath apartment in a gated community - Nicely kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartments at Mallard Reserve. *****Second HOA application (fee $75 per person or $125 per couple) approval can take up to 15 days***** Terms: -$1,150.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3853 S LAKE DRIVE
3853 South Lake Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
710 sqft
Property for Rent!! Condominium 1/1. Community Pool, Gated Community. Porcelain Floors. Property Located close to Waters and Dale Mabry HWY. Convenient to Shopping centers, Malls and Restaurants
Results within 1 mile of Egypt Lake-Leto
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
19 Units Available
Plaza Terrace
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
998 sqft
We have amazing on-site amenities such as a resort style swimming pool, tranquil views, state of the art fitness center, picnic/grill area with a pool deck, washer & dryer in each apartment, car care center, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
8 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
St Joseph's Hospital
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$899
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Forest Hills
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$885
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
924 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$847
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$956
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
15 Units Available
St Joseph's Hospital
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
St Joseph's Hospital
4718 North Michael Court Unit 120
4718 Michael Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
2/1 Townhouse in central Tampa - Beautiful 2/1 condo that is centrally located. Spacious living room with a kitchen that has oak cabinets and built in wine rack.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood
10315 CARROLLWOOD LANE
10315 Carrollwood Lane, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Lovely remodeled end unit 2 story condo in the heart of Carrollwood, with shopping, public transportation and the pool nearby. This condo has a newer roof, newer flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, newer fans, newer blinds and newer paint.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood
10406 RECLINATA LANE
10406 Reclinata Lane, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3350 sqft
Carrollwood executive home Just reduced !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! a 4 bedroom 3 bath 3400 sqft home that has lake access to ski lake carroll, has been newly remodeled, has a pool, fenced lot with huge trees.
1 of 2
Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
1 Unit Available
Plantation
10512 Parkcrest Drive
10512 Parkcrest Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1193 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lowry Park North
1405 W Yukon Street
1405 West Yukon Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,689
1354 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Egypt Lake-Leto
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
9 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
28 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,441
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1381 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,424
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1142 sqft
Situated in Westshore, close to downtown Tampa. Spacious apartment homes with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and hardwood-style floors. Community amenities include a social lounge, clubhouse, health club, game room and landscaped courtyard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
$
22 Units Available
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
