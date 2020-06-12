/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:05 PM
162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
18 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1374 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7806 N Matanzas Ave
7806 North Matanzas Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1512 sqft
7806 N Matanzas Ave Available 07/01/20 - Coming Soon!! Currently occupied, Please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Ready for move in early July. Well cared for 2 story 3 bedroom home with 1 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Includes large bonus room/den.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
8706 w kenyon ave
8706 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Pinecrest West Park
1 Unit Available
8007 N Coolidge Ave
8007 North Coolidge Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Tastefully remodeled - with newer upgraded bathrooms and updated Kitchen, fully fenced with huge backyard. Newer flooring, new appliances, and new roof. Move-In ready.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cypress Glen
1 Unit Available
8810 CYPRESS HAMMOCK DRIVE
8810 Cypress Hammock Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Beautiful house, close to the Tampa International Airport, shopping mall .This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the gated community of Cypress Glen.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8716 KENYON VIEW COURT
8716 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
Results within 1 mile of Egypt Lake-Leto
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Forest Hills
23 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1378 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lowry Park North
33 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Lowry Park North
10 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
9473 Forest Hills Place
9473 North Forest Hills Place, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Spacious 2 story 3BR/2BA Forest Hills Townhome with one car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Great two story 3BR/2BA townhome in Forest Hills with detached one car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1711 W Comanche Ave
1711 West Comanche Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
A 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is a 2000 sq ft home that has a garage,wood floors and a screened lanai on a large fenced lot.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wellswood
1 Unit Available
2105 W Dallas Ave
2105 West Dallas Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1549 sqft
2105 W Dallas Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Wellswood Home!!! - Rare remodeled rental opportunity in the convenient and friendly neighborhood of Wellswood! This 1,549 sqft home features 3 large bedrooms, 1 updated bathroom, a freshly
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1727 W Powhatan Ave
1727 West Powhatan Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 bedroom, 3 bath in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and yard. Pet friendly (but must be an approved breed). Date Available: Jul 16th 2020. $1,900/month rent. $3,800 security deposit required.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Beacon Meadows
1 Unit Available
4711 RIDGE POINT DRIVE
4711 Ridge Point Drive, Carrollwood, FL
Stunning brand new complete renovation of this spacious open concept 4 bedroom home boasting 2 living spaces and a large covered lanai.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Lowry Park North
1 Unit Available
1309 W. Humphrey St.
1309 West Humphrey Street, Tampa, FL
1309 W. Humphrey St. Available 04/30/20 Big 4 bedroom family house - Complete an application online at www,MakitaRentals.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lowry Park Central
1 Unit Available
7305 N ORLEANS AVENUE
7305 North Orleans Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1258 sqft
Available now, fully renovated, no prior tenants, you will be the first to this bright upscale rental with nothing to do but move in! Recessed lighting, large bathrooms, barn doors, granite, stainless, convection etc.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Carrollwood
1 Unit Available
10406 RECLINATA LANE
10406 Reclinata Lane, Carrollwood, FL
Carrollwood executive home Just reduced !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! a 4 bedroom 3 bath 3400 sqft home that has lake access to ski lake carroll, has been newly remodeled, has a pool, fenced lot with huge trees.
1 of 2
Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
Plantation
1 Unit Available
10512 Parkcrest Drive
10512 Parkcrest Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1193 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Egypt Lake-Leto
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
16 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
40 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,634
1407 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Channel District
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,507
1388 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
42 Units Available
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1402 sqft
Near Tampa International Airport, shopping and dining. Recently renovated apartments come with all kitchen appliances, extra storage, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community amenities include a dog park, bike storage, pool and clubhouse. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Courier City - Oscawana
40 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
73 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1293 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Similar Pages
Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 3 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Balcony
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GarageEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with ParkingEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL