120 Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL with garage

Egypt Lake-Leto is actually four areas combined to make one census designated place: Egypt, Lake, Leto and West Park Estates.

Egypt Lake-Leto is certainly a mouthful of words, but it's also a body full of good times. It just happens to be located right near Tampa and its requisite peppering of higher institutions of learning.Yeah, this is a bit of a college town but not in the heart of college land, so there are plenty of families, singles, young couples and their ilk. There are also some great amenities that folks adore about college areas, like a walkable neighborhood and a diverse population, but it also has small town charm. Add to that the proximity to water and unique Florida attractions (fried alligator appetizer, anyone?) and you have yourself a fascinating spot in Americas most intriguing state. Sure, Florida is full of weird stories and unusual people, but that sure beats being bored by the podunk types of Middle America, right? Plus, it's pretty inexpensive out here. Do your best to dodge the hurricanes and mosquitoes and enjoy the wild ride.