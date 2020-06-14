Apartment List
/
FL
/
egypt lake leto
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL with garage

Egypt Lake-Leto apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
8706 w kenyon ave
8706 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3710 W Sligh Ave
3710 West Sligh Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1430 sqft
This 3/2 circular driveway home - is located, one block from Florida Hospital Carrollwood, 15 minutes to Citrus Park Mall, a 20-minute drive to Downtown Tampa, International Mall & Tampa International Airport.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Cypress Glen
1 Unit Available
8810 CYPRESS HAMMOCK DRIVE
8810 Cypress Hammock Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1662 sqft
Beautiful house, close to the Tampa International Airport, shopping mall .This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the gated community of Cypress Glen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8716 KENYON VIEW COURT
8716 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
Results within 1 mile of Egypt Lake-Leto

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1711 W Comanche Ave
1711 West Comanche Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
A 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is a 2000 sq ft home that has a garage,wood floors and a screened lanai on a large fenced lot.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
9473 Forest Hills Place
9473 North Forest Hills Place, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Spacious 2 story 3BR/2BA Forest Hills Townhome with one car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Great two story 3BR/2BA townhome in Forest Hills with detached one car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Beacon Meadows
1 Unit Available
4711 RIDGE POINT DRIVE
4711 Ridge Point Drive, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1523 sqft
Stunning brand new complete renovation of this spacious open concept 4 bedroom home boasting 2 living spaces and a large covered lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Egypt Lake-Leto
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Terrace Park
33 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Uptown Tampa
27 Units Available
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,830
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,467
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
34 Units Available
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,366
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,346
1381 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
40 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,659
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,372
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Courier City - Oscawana
25 Units Available
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,275
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1001 sqft
Upscale units just north of the Selmon Expressway near Hyde Park. Apartments feature granite countertops with tile backsplash, European-style cabinetry and wood blinds. Coffee bar and social clubhouse on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Channel District
13 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1068 sqft
Conveniently located between Sheldon Road and Veteran's Expressway. Beautiful open floor plan apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, balconies and stainless steel appliances. Pool, grills and basketball court. Built around a small but picturesque lake.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Temple Crest
18 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Courier City - Oscawana
42 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Channel District
50 Units Available
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,545
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1209 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westchase
21 Units Available
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Channel District
12 Units Available
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,566
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1129 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
Beach Park
16 Units Available
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,644
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Historic Ybor City
20 Units Available
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,496
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Channel District
12 Units Available
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,284
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1202 sqft
Excellent location close to entertainment like the Florida Aquarium. Units boast laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxurious community features include gym, parking, pool, internet access and clubhouse.
City Guide for Egypt Lake-Leto, FL

Egypt Lake-Leto is actually four areas combined to make one census designated place: Egypt, Lake, Leto and West Park Estates.

Egypt Lake-Leto is certainly a mouthful of words, but it’s also a body full of good times. It just happens to be located right near Tampa and its requisite peppering of higher institutions of learning.Yeah, this is a bit of a college town but not in the heart of college land, so there are plenty of families, singles, young couples and their ilk. There are also some great amenities that folks adore about college areas, like a walkable neighborhood and a diverse population, but it also has small town charm. Add to that the proximity to water and unique Florida attractions (fried alligator appetizer, anyone?) and you have yourself a fascinating spot in Americas most intriguing state. Sure, Florida is full of weird stories and unusual people, but that sure beats being bored by the podunk types of Middle America, right? Plus, it's pretty inexpensive out here. Do your best to dodge the hurricanes and mosquitoes and enjoy the wild ride. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL

Egypt Lake-Leto apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 3 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Balcony
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GarageEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with ParkingEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Pool
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Washer-DryerEgypt Lake-Leto Cheap PlacesEgypt Lake-Leto Dog Friendly ApartmentsEgypt Lake-Leto Furnished ApartmentsEgypt Lake-Leto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa