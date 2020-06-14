/
furnished apartments
48 Furnished Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Unit Available
8676 KEY ROYALE LANE
8676 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
570 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent in the upscale, gated community of Grande Oasis at Carrollwood! Cute as a button 1 bedroom unit, beautifully decorated and fully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Egypt Lake-Leto
Beacon Meadows
1 Unit Available
4711 RIDGE POINT DRIVE
4711 Ridge Point Drive, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1523 sqft
Stunning brand new complete renovation of this spacious open concept 4 bedroom home boasting 2 living spaces and a large covered lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Egypt Lake-Leto
Channel District
13 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Courier City - Oscawana
42 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
Beach Park
16 Units Available
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,644
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
1 Unit Available
4221 West Spruce Street
4221 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
https://rently.com/properties/1471899?source=marketing "Second Floor" 792 Sq. Ft.
West Riverfront
1 Unit Available
809 N. Oregon Avenue
809 North Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1846 sqft
Great South Tampa 2 story 3BR/2.5BA on Corner Lot in Plant HS District. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful South Tampa Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car garage with lawn care included.
1 Unit Available
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 315
7616 Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,150
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 315 Available 06/27/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 299227 Beautiful property in the Rocky Point area of Tampa, just 5 mins from Tampa Intl Airport and Intl Plaza, and 15 mins to Clearwater/Largo.
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
1 Unit Available
2615 N Grady Ave 3253
2615 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Unit 3253 Available 06/30/20 Beautiful & Cozy 2-Bedroom Apt in Central Tampa - Property Id: 238700 Beautiful property in Tampa area (Westshore) just 5 mins from Tampa Int'l Airport & Int'l Plaza, and 10 min to South Tampa and Downtown.
Town N County Park
1 Unit Available
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Available 07/01/20 High End Townhome - Property Id: 294568 High End, Gated Community, Shows Like a Model. Pictures taken when furnished. It is an unfurnished unit. This executive town home is located in Tampa, FL and is a 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
3401 Skysail Place
3401 Skysail Place, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1085 sqft
Available 07/02/20 2br/2ba Fully Furnished, Short-term OK, Pets OK - Property Id: 78655 Beautiful property in Tampa area (Rocky Point) just 5 minutes from Tampa Int'l Airport and Int'l Plaza, and 20 min to Clearwater/Largo.
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking
Wellswood
1 Unit Available
1516 W RIVER LANE
1516 West River Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1676 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.JOSEPH HOSPITAL, INTERNATIONAL MALL AND HILLSBOROUGH RIVER.
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE
450 Knights Run Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2231 sqft
Elegant 3 bedroom furnished home at The Plaza Harbor Island with sweeping views of the city. The only building in Tampa right now to offer valet parking and concierge services including mail delivered right to your door.
1 Unit Available
Fountain Palms
14600 Nebraska Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
575 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UNIT: INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC LINENS, COOKWARE, UTENSILS, DISHES, CLEANING TOOLS, TOWELS COFFEE POT, TOASTER , MICROWAVE LAUNDRY ON -SITE FOR FEE POOL
Parkland Estates
1 Unit Available
808 N MACDILL AVENUE
808 South Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
Partially furnished.Charming 1950's South Tampa Home. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath, and almost 2,000. s.f. with marvelous great room, large formal living room and dining room. Large 100 X 130 lot.
Courier City - Oscawana
1 Unit Available
504 S ARMENIA AVENUE
504 South Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1231 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Tropical Oasis in Soho Hyde Park!SOHO !! BALCONY and 2ND FLOOR CONDO!!! Sizzzzzzling CUSTOM KITCHEN with soft close cabinets and lazy susan !! STAINLESS STEEL appliances ! Spectacular! Urban style condo with a super sized
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY
371 Channelside Walk Way, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1821 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Happy to "show" you this unit via Zoom, FaceTime or Facebook Live! 2-bedroom/2-bath unit on the 6th floor of The Grand View – with spectacular water views.
Historic Hyde Park North
1 Unit Available
905 S BRUCE STREET
905 South Bruce Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2265 sqft
Elegant renovated Craftsman Bungalow in trendy Hyde Park Village. Located steps from chic dining and retail district of Hyde Park Village. The home was featured in 2017 Hyde Park Historic Home tour. Beautiful spacious kitchen and open living spaces.
Hyde Park North
1 Unit Available
501 S MAGNOLIA AVENUE
501 South Magnolia Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy fully furnished, turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a historic building in the heart of Hyde Park / Soho. Located within walking distance to area amenities.
Courier City - Oscawana
1 Unit Available
501 S MOODY AVENUE
501 South Moody Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 assigned parking spots at Madison Soho. Could be furnished by request. Unique place with brand new wood floors and fresh paint. The place offers a resort style community pool, picnic grill, two courtyards, and more.
Courier City - Oscawana
1 Unit Available
104 S MOODY AVENUE
104 South Moody Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1522 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom, Fully Furnished Luxury Townhouse in the SOHO District of South Tampa. Owner willing to consider 3, 6, 9, & 12 month leases. First, last, and security deposit due upon move in.
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
617 ISLAND PLACE WAY
617 Island Place Way, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1514 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey townhouse. The best of Urban living, enjoy the most desirable Harbour Island location with stunning views of the Tampa downtown skyline, pool and river from the privacy of your balcony.
Hyde Park North
1 Unit Available
345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
345 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1022 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, furnished unit has all you could need, from the linens to the forks and coffee pot.
