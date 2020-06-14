/
1 bedroom apartments
123 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$803
780 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 104
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
581 sqft
1BR / 1BA - Great spacious condo perfectly located near the pool! First floor with largest one-bedroom floor plan featuring sliding glass doors just off of the living room and bedroom, large covered patio, outsdide storage closet and view of the
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203
8653 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
684 sqft
***JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - MUST MOVE BY JULY 1ST!*** HALF-OFF 2ND MONTH'S RENT! GREAT LOCATION AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE! This 2ND floor one bedroom condo has tall ceilings, an open floor-plan, separate dining area, decorative fireplace in living room
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
8723 FANCY FINCH DRIVE
8723 Fancy Finch Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
581 sqft
The Grand Reserve Condominiums in Tampa. This condo is a 1/1 located on the 2nd floor (no upstairs neighbors). patio with storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
8753 KAUAI COURT
8753 Kauai Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
632 sqft
Well maintained ground floor unit. Laminate flooring and granite countertops. Screened porch by tennis court and pool. End unit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
8676 KEY ROYALE LANE
8676 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
570 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent in the upscale, gated community of Grande Oasis at Carrollwood! Cute as a button 1 bedroom unit, beautifully decorated and fully furnished.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
3853 S LAKE DRIVE
3853 South Lake Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
710 sqft
Property for Rent!! Condominium 1/1. Community Pool, Gated Community. Porcelain Floors. Property Located close to Waters and Dale Mabry HWY. Convenient to Shopping centers, Malls and Restaurants
Results within 1 mile of Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lowry Park North
15 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$909
703 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Forest Hills
22 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
755 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Lowry Park North
10 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
St Joseph's Hospital
10 Units Available
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$829
550 sqft
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
540 sqft
Near I-275 and I-75. Larger residences with patio or balcony. 24-hour maintenance. Coffee bar, gym, business center, and playgrounds provided. Lavish pool. Minutes from Downtown Tampa and Tampa Bay.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
St Joseph's Hospital
22 Units Available
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
This smaller community is close to schools, parks, and the freeway. On-site laundry provided. Pet-friendly location. Apartments feature hardwood floors, updated appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10020 Strafford Oaks Court Unit 918
10020 Strafford Oak Ct, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
733 sqft
Schedule your Self-Showing Today! 3rd Floor 1BD/1BA Condo with water view located in Carrollwood area.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708
10028 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708 Available 07/15/20 Carrollwood: 1B/1B Ground Floor condo in The Landings of Tampa.
Results within 5 miles of Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
733 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Seminole Heights
3 Units Available
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
693 sqft
Audubon Village offers 1 & 2-Bedroom apartments in beautiful Tampa, FL. Surrounded by tropical forestland, our serene community has everything you need to love where you live. Call our leasing team to tour one of our renovated apartments today!
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
