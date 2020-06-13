Apartment List
/
FL
/
egypt lake leto
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

192 Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
15 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$803
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
1 Unit Available
8706 w kenyon ave
8706 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8723 FANCY FINCH DRIVE
8723 Fancy Finch Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
581 sqft
The Grand Reserve Condominiums in Tampa. This condo is a 1/1 located on the 2nd floor (no upstairs neighbors). patio with storage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7806 N Matanzas Ave
7806 North Matanzas Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1512 sqft
7806 N Matanzas Ave Available 07/01/20 - Coming Soon!! Currently occupied, Please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Ready for move in early July. Well cared for 2 story 3 bedroom home with 1 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Includes large bonus room/den.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pinecrest West Park
1 Unit Available
4003 Oak Limb Ct.
4003 Oak Limb Court, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1037 sqft
2 bedroom Townhome for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome for rent in Tampa. This two story unit is located in Kirby Creek Townhomes near Carrollwood! The downstairs features a living/kitchen/dining combo room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 104
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
581 sqft
1BR / 1BA - Great spacious condo perfectly located near the pool! First floor with largest one-bedroom floor plan featuring sliding glass doors just off of the living room and bedroom, large covered patio, outsdide storage closet and view of the

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203
8653 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
684 sqft
1BR / 1BA - FRESH PAINT with NEW plank flooring throughout - NO CARPET!!! GREAT LOCATION AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE! This 2ND floor condo has tall ceilings, an open floor-plan, separate dining area, decorative fireplace in living room and full size

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8753 KAUAI COURT
8753 Kauai Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
632 sqft
Well maintained ground floor unit. Laminate flooring and granite countertops. Screened porch by tennis court and pool. End unit.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8676 KEY ROYALE LANE
8676 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
570 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent in the upscale, gated community of Grande Oasis at Carrollwood! Cute as a button 1 bedroom unit, beautifully decorated and fully furnished.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8716 KENYON VIEW COURT
8716 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
Results within 1 mile of Egypt Lake-Leto
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$780
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
875 sqft
Near I-275 and I-75. Larger residences with patio or balcony. 24-hour maintenance. Coffee bar, gym, business center, and playgrounds provided. Lavish pool. Minutes from Downtown Tampa and Tampa Bay.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$951
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$909
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowry Park North
15 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Hills
22 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$870
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Lowry Park North
10 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
St Joseph's Hospital
22 Units Available
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St Joseph's Hospital
7 Units Available
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$829
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
750 sqft
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
Lowry Park North
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
8525 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$690
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosewood in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
9473 Forest Hills Place
9473 North Forest Hills Place, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Spacious 2 story 3BR/2BA Forest Hills Townhome with one car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Great two story 3BR/2BA townhome in Forest Hills with detached one car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4112 Tartan Pl
4112 Tartan Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4116 McTavish Pl
4116 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1711 W Comanche Ave
1711 West Comanche Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
A 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is a 2000 sq ft home that has a garage,wood floors and a screened lanai on a large fenced lot.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wellswood
1 Unit Available
2105 W Dallas Ave
2105 West Dallas Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1549 sqft
2105 W Dallas Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Wellswood Home!!! - Rare remodeled rental opportunity in the convenient and friendly neighborhood of Wellswood! This 1,549 sqft home features 3 large bedrooms, 1 updated bathroom, a freshly
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Egypt Lake-Leto renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 3 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Balcony
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GarageEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with ParkingEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Pool
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Washer-DryerEgypt Lake-Leto Cheap PlacesEgypt Lake-Leto Dog Friendly ApartmentsEgypt Lake-Leto Furnished ApartmentsEgypt Lake-Leto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa