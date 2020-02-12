Rent Calculator
All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 9826 Fan Palm Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
9826 Fan Palm Way
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9826 Fan Palm Way
9826 Fan Palm Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9826 Fan Palm Way, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9826 Fan Palm Way have any available units?
9826 Fan Palm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
.
What amenities does 9826 Fan Palm Way have?
Some of 9826 Fan Palm Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9826 Fan Palm Way currently offering any rent specials?
9826 Fan Palm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9826 Fan Palm Way pet-friendly?
No, 9826 Fan Palm Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park
.
Does 9826 Fan Palm Way offer parking?
Yes, 9826 Fan Palm Way offers parking.
Does 9826 Fan Palm Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9826 Fan Palm Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9826 Fan Palm Way have a pool?
No, 9826 Fan Palm Way does not have a pool.
Does 9826 Fan Palm Way have accessible units?
No, 9826 Fan Palm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9826 Fan Palm Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9826 Fan Palm Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9826 Fan Palm Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9826 Fan Palm Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
