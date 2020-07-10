/
130 Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)
Results within 1 mile of East Lake-Orient Park
30 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
1 Unit Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1200 sqft
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
12 Units Available
Temple Crest
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Contact for Availability
5108 Sylvester Loop
5108 Sylvester Loop, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 298220 Brand New Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298220 Property Id 298220 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847945)
1 Unit Available
Temple Crest
8715 N 37th St
8715 North 37th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1406 sqft
Gorgeous New 3 Br 2 Bth House in Temple Crest - Property Id: 306202 Perfectly located off E Busch Blvd near Busch Gardens! This new, gorgeous home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It offers a large open floorplan, perfect for the family life.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Community
7140 Waterside Dr
7140 Waterside Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
864 sqft
Call Keyanna 813-270-1212 for showings...Recently renovated 2nd floor 2bedroom 1/5 Bath Condo available in the gated community of WATERSIDE CONDOMINIUMS. Walking into this unit you will appreciate the breakfast nook that is just off the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Temple Crest
3821 E RIVERHILLS DRIVE
3821 E River Hills Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
840 sqft
THIS APARTMENT IS SECTION 8 APPROVE ONLY! This unit has been recently renovated and is move in ready for you. This updated 840 sq ft with 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit have tile thru out the entire home.
1 Unit Available
Brandonwood
2201 WALLWOOD PLACE
2201 Wallwood Place, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1768 sqft
Beautiful Open Floor Plan Home! HUGE -- Nearly 2/3rd Acre Lot! 3 Bed/ 2 Bath w/Bonus Room for your Office, Media Room or Extra Bedroom off of 2-Car Garage. Screened Lanai with SPA. Volume ceilings.
1 Unit Available
8209 Collier Place
8209 Collier Place, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1476 sqft
Charming 3/2.5 Home FOR RENT in Orange River Estates - This charming 2 story home features 3 Beds 2. 5 baths/ 1 car garage with washer & dryer included. The entire home has been painted a neutral color.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake-Orient Park
26 Units Available
Channel District
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,324
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,609
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
9 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
34 Units Available
Hyde Park North
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
32 Units Available
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.
19 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
9 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
149 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
34 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,158
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
22 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
12 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
15 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
10 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
