pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM
145 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Lake - Orient Park
3605 N 56TH STREET
3605 North 56th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1262 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME, NEWLY RENOVATED, FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS; SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)
Results within 1 mile of East Lake-Orient Park
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
20 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
27 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:00pm
2 Units Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1200 sqft
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Temple Crest
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2214 Lennox Dale Lane
2214 Lennox Dale Ln, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1860 sqft
Beautiful 1860 Sq Ft 3Bed/2.5 baths loft Townhome with 2 car garage and 1st floor Master in Quiet Area. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Come home to this bright and roomy 3 bd 2 1/2 Bath.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4502 E. 12th Ave
4502 East 12th Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Fantastic 4/1 in the heart of Tampa. This historic home has Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Home features a huge yard perfect for active children. Home is located on a semi-private road with no through traffic. This property will not last long.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
10834 Leanne Drive
10834 Leanne Drive, Mango, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
924 sqft
We are putting the final touches on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home & it will be available soon! This home boasts an open and inviting floor plan, a spacious kitchen & a beautiful owners suite.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Pines
3207 N 45TH ST
3207 North 45th Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1908 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN AND BATH, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, COZY FRONT PORCH, QUICK ACCESS TO INTERSTATE
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
105 Sycamore Lane
105 Sycamore Lane, Mango, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
924 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
4225 E Curtis St
4225 East Curtis Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$940
902 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home. Renovations are currently being done on the home, so please excuse the mess. Home will be available for move in after about 2 weeks.
1 of 29
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8209 Collier Place
8209 Collier Place, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1476 sqft
Charming 3/2.5 Home FOR RENT in Orange River Estates - This charming 2 story home features 3 Beds 2. 5 baths/ 1 car garage with washer & dryer included. The entire home has been painted a neutral color.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake-Orient Park
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
8 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Channel District
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
10 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$931
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in Northeast Tampa, this apartment community is within walking distance of the University Mall and the University of South Florida. Amenities include wood-like plank flooring, in-home laundry connections and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$991
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
