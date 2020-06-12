/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
105 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
7821 Niagara Ave #2102
7821 Niagara Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1191 sqft
7821 Niagara - Beautiful 2 BDRM 2 Bath (RLNE5814635)
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7866 NIAGARA AVENUE
7866 Niagara Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
906 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath upgraded condo is located in a guard gated community in East Tampa/ Temple Terrace area.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
20 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1000 sqft
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Temple Crest
16 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5108 Sylvester Loop
5108 Sylvester Loop, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 298220 Brand New Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298220 Property Id 298220 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847945)
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
11026 BLACK SWAN COURT
11026 Black Swan Court, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story townhome in Lakeview Village! 2BR/1.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
46 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Terrace Park
33 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
984 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1068 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Old Seminole Heights
11 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Uptown Tampa
45 Units Available
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1208 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
12 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Uptown Tampa
37 Units Available
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1157 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with lots of light and great views. Community features two resort-style pools, a two-story fitness space and a sky lounge. Located right on the Tampa Riverwalk.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1086 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1131 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
71 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1097 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Uptown Tampa
27 Units Available
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,467
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
