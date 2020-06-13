Apartment List
/
FL
/
east lake orient park
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

155 Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often co... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
East Lake - Orient Park
1 Unit Available
7513 E 23rd Ave
7513 23rd Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1484 sqft
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with COVERED FRONT PORCH and STORAGE SHED on corner lot in Tampa is the home for you! You will love the oversize eat-in kitchen with NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW TILE FLOORS, NEW WOOD CABINETS, NEW

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7866 NIAGARA AVENUE
7866 Niagara Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
906 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath upgraded condo is located in a guard gated community in East Tampa/ Temple Terrace area.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake-Orient Park
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
23 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Temple Crest
17 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9608 N 55th Street
9608 North 55th Street, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1412 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Pines
1 Unit Available
3207 N 45TH ST
3207 North 45th Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1908 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN AND BATH, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, COZY FRONT PORCH, QUICK ACCESS TO INTERSTATE

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terrace Park
1 Unit Available
4810 E Busch Blvd
4810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
This modern 1/1 pet-friendly retreat unit oozes with outdoor amenities. The building's sleek elegance and modern conveniences surround your home inside and out.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8609 CHINABERRY DRIVE
8609 Chinaberry Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1654 sqft
Work in Progress!! More Pictures to come!! - Located in safe Temple Terrace community - Near USF, shopping, entertainment - Easy access to I-75, I-4, US-301 - COMPLETELY remodeled inside and out - OPEN layout - New Kitchen with new shaker cabinets,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7018 SARVIS STREET
7018 Sarvis Street, Hillsborough County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1436 sqft
Work in Progress!! More Pictures to come!! - Located in safe Temple Terrace community - Near USF, shopping, entertainment - Easy access to I-75, I-4, US-301 - COMPLETELY remodeled inside and out - OPEN layout - New Kitchen with new shaker cabinets,

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2117 LENNOX DALE LANE
2117 Lennox Dale Ln, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1444 sqft
Don't wait, check out this Town Home in the newly developed Broadway Centre close to I-4 and I-75 highway. Inside this home features 3 nice size bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake-Orient Park
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
31 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,661
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,957
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,804
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
Uptown Tampa
37 Units Available
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,949
1462 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with lots of light and great views. Community features two resort-style pools, a two-story fitness space and a sky lounge. Located right on the Tampa Riverwalk.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Channel District
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,394
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Channel District
12 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
City Guide for East Lake-Orient Park, FL

Every year, East Lake-Orient Park plays host to the Florida State Fair. Come on down for some chocolate-covered bacon!

East Lake-Orient Park lies deep in the heart of Hillsborough County, Florida. It's best known as the location of the Florida State Fairgrounds, where the Florida State Fair takes place in February every year. As well as displaying some great agricultural exhibits, the fair will also supply almost any artery-clogging snack that tickles your fancy. East Lake-Orient Park is bordered by Tampa and Del Rio and is easily accessible via US Route 301 and Interstate 4. It’s a popular community for folks commuting into Tampa, as the larger city is only six miles away.

Considering Florida is the retirement capital of the United States, the local population here is a lot younger than you might think. The weather, on the other hand, is right on par with the rest of the state, including moderate winters and steamy, hot summers. Though East Lake-Orient Park proper is a bit sleepy, it’s just a hop, skip and a jump over to Tampa, which has fantastic food, lively nightlife and lots of sports and entertainment for the whole family. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Lake-Orient Park, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Lake-Orient Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 3 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park Apartments with Balcony
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GarageEast Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Apartments with ParkingEast Lake-Orient Park Apartments with PoolEast Lake-Orient Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
East Lake-Orient Park Cheap PlacesEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Lake-Orient Park Pet Friendly PlacesEast Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa