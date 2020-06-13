Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

152 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL

Finding an apartment in East Lake-Orient Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Lake - Orient Park
1 Unit Available
3605 N 56TH STREET
3605 North 56th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1262 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME, NEWLY RENOVATED, FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS; SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
East Lake - Orient Park
1 Unit Available
7513 E 23rd Ave
7513 23rd Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1484 sqft
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with COVERED FRONT PORCH and STORAGE SHED on corner lot in Tampa is the home for you! You will love the oversize eat-in kitchen with NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW TILE FLOORS, NEW WOOD CABINETS, NEW

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7866 NIAGARA AVENUE
7866 Niagara Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
906 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath upgraded condo is located in a guard gated community in East Tampa/ Temple Terrace area.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake-Orient Park
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Temple Crest
18 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
23 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Pines
1 Unit Available
3207 N 45TH ST
3207 North 45th Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1908 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN AND BATH, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, COZY FRONT PORCH, QUICK ACCESS TO INTERSTATE

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Terrace Park
1 Unit Available
4810 E Busch Blvd
4810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
This modern 1/1 pet-friendly retreat unit oozes with outdoor amenities. The building's sleek elegance and modern conveniences surround your home inside and out.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Live Oaks Square
1 Unit Available
3208 E POWHATAN AVE
3208 East Powhatan Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
890 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOMEWITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older) First

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Woodland Terrace
1 Unit Available
3401 E Jean St
3401 East Jean Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
Comfortable home in a solid neighborhood. Don't miss out on this spacious (1166 square feet!) 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Contact Lauren to schedule a showing. For quickest response text (727)240-6212. Corner lot, inside laundry area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
East Tampa
1 Unit Available
4407 North 39th Street
4407 North 39th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1269 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
4225 E Curtis St
4225 East Curtis Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$940
902 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home. Renovations are currently being done on the home, so please excuse the mess. Home will be available for move in after about 2 weeks.

1 of 29

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8209 Collier Place
8209 Collier Place, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1476 sqft
Charming 3/2.5 Home FOR RENT in Orange River Estates - This charming 2 story home features 3 Beds 2. 5 baths/ 1 car garage with washer & dryer included. The entire home has been painted a neutral color.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake-Orient Park
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
$
11 Units Available
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1054 sqft
Stone Creek community is tucked away in a secluded pocket of luscious landscaping, just minutes from the USF Campus! Our community amenities include a full size tennis court , state-of-the-art 24-hr cardio fitness center, resident grilling area,
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
11 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
34 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Tampa Palms
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$903
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
City Guide for East Lake-Orient Park, FL

Every year, East Lake-Orient Park plays host to the Florida State Fair. Come on down for some chocolate-covered bacon!

East Lake-Orient Park lies deep in the heart of Hillsborough County, Florida. It's best known as the location of the Florida State Fairgrounds, where the Florida State Fair takes place in February every year. As well as displaying some great agricultural exhibits, the fair will also supply almost any artery-clogging snack that tickles your fancy. East Lake-Orient Park is bordered by Tampa and Del Rio and is easily accessible via US Route 301 and Interstate 4. It’s a popular community for folks commuting into Tampa, as the larger city is only six miles away.

Considering Florida is the retirement capital of the United States, the local population here is a lot younger than you might think. The weather, on the other hand, is right on par with the rest of the state, including moderate winters and steamy, hot summers. Though East Lake-Orient Park proper is a bit sleepy, it’s just a hop, skip and a jump over to Tampa, which has fantastic food, lively nightlife and lots of sports and entertainment for the whole family. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in East Lake-Orient Park, FL

Finding an apartment in East Lake-Orient Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

