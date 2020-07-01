Apartment List
206 Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake-Orient Park
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
15 Units Available
Temple Crest
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
2 Units Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
27 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake-Orient Park
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
25 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
16 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
25 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
15 Units Available
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
910 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, tennis court, gym, business center and clubhouse. One- and two-bedroom with fully equipped kitchens, over-sized closets, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Near University of South Florida, I-275, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
29 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Tampa
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,402
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1141 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
33 Units Available
Hyde Park North
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,543
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,985
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
17 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
11 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
31 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1351 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
32 Units Available
Harbour Island
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,940
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1249 sqft
Island living, with nearby shopping and dining; across from local trolley stop. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony with stunning views. Community has pool, hot tub, and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
23 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1480 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
42 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
28 Units Available
Historic Ybor City
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,596
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,516
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
9 Units Available
Channel District
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,597
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1202 sqft
Excellent location close to entertainment like the Florida Aquarium. Units boast laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxurious community features include gym, parking, pool, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 12:29pm
6 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1200 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 1 at 06:33am
52 Units Available
Uptown Tampa
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1208 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in East Lake-Orient Park, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Lake-Orient Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

