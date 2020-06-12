/
3 bedroom apartments
156 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)
East Lake - Orient Park
1 Unit Available
3605 N 56TH STREET
3605 North 56th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1262 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME, NEWLY RENOVATED, FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS; SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS.
1 Unit Available
4210 Bismarck Palm Dr
4210 Bismark Palm Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Sabal Pointe Townhome 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath is located in a the quiet community. This Townhome features a great room style neutral colors throughout with screen patio and 1-Car Garage. Kitchen is open and airy has plenty of cabinet space.
East Lake - Orient Park
1 Unit Available
7513 E 23rd Ave
7513 23rd Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1484 sqft
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with COVERED FRONT PORCH and STORAGE SHED on corner lot in Tampa is the home for you! You will love the oversize eat-in kitchen with NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW TILE FLOORS, NEW WOOD CABINETS, NEW
1 Unit Available
8108 Tom Sawyer Drive
8108 Tom Sawyer Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake-Orient Park
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
East Tampa
1 Unit Available
4407 North 39th Street
4407 North 39th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1269 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
4201 E. Cayuga St.
4201 East Cayuga Street, Tampa, FL
- (RLNE5845365)
Live Oaks Square
1 Unit Available
3208 E POWHATAN AVE
3208 East Powhatan Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
890 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOMEWITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older) First
1 Unit Available
9608 N 55th Street
9608 North 55th Street, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1412 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Highland Pines
1 Unit Available
3207 N 45TH ST
3207 North 45th Street, Tampa, FL
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN AND BATH, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, COZY FRONT PORCH, QUICK ACCESS TO INTERSTATE
Temple Crest
1 Unit Available
4216 N Sandalwood Circle
4216 North Sandalwood Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1036 sqft
4216 N Sandalwood Circle Available 08/01/20 - Coming Soon!! Currently occupied, Please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Ready for move in as early as Mid-July. Nice 3 bed, 1 bath home in the Hillcrest Acres Subdivision.
Woodland Terrace
1 Unit Available
6218 N 37th St
6218 North 37th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1137 sqft
Corner Lot featuring large detached garage/workshop, and within walking distance to Sheehy Elementary School. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, CHAC, and plenty of yard space. Apply for free at www.realnetpropertymanagement.com
Woodland Terrace
1 Unit Available
3401 E Jean St
3401 East Jean Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
Comfortable home in a solid neighborhood. Don't miss out on this spacious (1166 square feet!) 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Contact Lauren to schedule a showing. For quickest response text (727)240-6212. Corner lot, inside laundry area.
1 Unit Available
8609 CHINABERRY DRIVE
8609 Chinaberry Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1654 sqft
Work in Progress!! More Pictures to come!! - Located in safe Temple Terrace community - Near USF, shopping, entertainment - Easy access to I-75, I-4, US-301 - COMPLETELY remodeled inside and out - OPEN layout - New Kitchen with new shaker cabinets,
1 Unit Available
7018 SARVIS STREET
7018 Sarvis Street, Hillsborough County, FL
Work in Progress!! More Pictures to come!! - Located in safe Temple Terrace community - Near USF, shopping, entertainment - Easy access to I-75, I-4, US-301 - COMPLETELY remodeled inside and out - OPEN layout - New Kitchen with new shaker cabinets,
1 Unit Available
2117 LENNOX DALE LANE
2117 Lennox Dale Ln, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1444 sqft
Don't wait, check out this Town Home in the newly developed Broadway Centre close to I-4 and I-75 highway. Inside this home features 3 nice size bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
8209 Collier Place
8209 Collier Place, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1476 sqft
Charming 3/2.5 Home FOR RENT in Orange River Estates - This charming 2 story home features 3 Beds 2. 5 baths/ 1 car garage with washer & dryer included. The entire home has been painted a neutral color.
1 Unit Available
7008 Aspen Ave.
7008 Aspen Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM WITH BONUS ROOM AND "MAN CAVE" - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Temple Park also includes a huge bonus room and separate "Man Cave". HUGE yard with lots of privacy.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake-Orient Park
Tampa Palms
9 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
35 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
20 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1461 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
Channel District
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,507
1388 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
