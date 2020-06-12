/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
132 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7866 NIAGARA AVENUE
7866 Niagara Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
906 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath upgraded condo is located in a guard gated community in East Tampa/ Temple Terrace area.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake-Orient Park
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
20 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1000 sqft
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Temple Crest
16 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5108 Sylvester Loop
5108 Sylvester Loop, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 298220 Brand New Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298220 Property Id 298220 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847945)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11057 BLACK SWAN CT
11057 Black Swan Court, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Bed Townhouse near I-4 and I-75 - Property Id: 295153 Water front town house very close to national high ways I-75 and I-4. And very near to Tampa down town and some amusement parks .
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Temple Crest
1 Unit Available
8731 N 48th St B
8731 North 48th Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
2/1 Duplex with laundry Room / Bush Blvd Tampa Fl - Property Id: 288310 2/1 Duplex is available for rent in very convenient location close to Bush Blvd and 50th street. The unit is spacious with almost 850 Sq feet of living space.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11026 BLACK SWAN COURT
11026 Black Swan Court, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story townhome in Lakeview Village! 2BR/1.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Temple Crest
1 Unit Available
3819 E RIVERHILLS DRIVE
3819 E River Hills Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
THIS APARTMENT IS SECTION 8 APPROVE ONLY! This unit has been recently renovated and is move in ready for you. This updated 840 sq ft with 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit have tile thru out the entire home.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Temple Crest
1 Unit Available
3821 RIVERHILLS DRIVE
3821 E River Hills Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
840 sqft
THIS APARTMENT IS SECTION 8 APPROVE ONLY! This unit has been recently renovated and is move in ready for you. This updated 840 sq ft with 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit have tile thru out the entire home.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
1 Unit Available
4225 E Curtis St
4225 East Curtis Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$940
902 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home. Renovations are currently being done on the home, so please excuse the mess. Home will be available for move in after about 2 weeks.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake-Orient Park
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Channel District
11 Units Available
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1129 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1197 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1086 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
12 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hyde Park North
42 Units Available
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
32 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
46 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
Terrace Park
33 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
3 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
984 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 3 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park Apartments with Balcony
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GarageEast Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Apartments with ParkingEast Lake-Orient Park Apartments with PoolEast Lake-Orient Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL