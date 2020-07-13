All apartments in Doral
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

Gran Vista

4400 NW 79th Ave · (305) 240-6773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4400 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33166

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,922

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 605 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,948

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,241

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gran Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
We Invite you to 'TOUR YOUR WAY' Virtual, 3D, Video Conferencing and Safe In-Person Guided Tours are AVAILABLE 1 month FREE *Conditions Apply* Call us 305-306-8195 or Email us at Leasing@Granvistadoral.com Our dedicated Team is here for youGran Vista At Doral Is The Focal Point Of A Beautifully-Designed Gated Community That Captures The Essence And Delight Of A Bright Tropicalparadise. Located in The City of Doral, Florida, Gran Vista Is Centrally Located Only Minutes Away From The Heart Of Miami, And The MiamiInternational Airport. The city of Doral features a spectacular City Center and Downtown park area, diverse shopping, abundant dinning,top rated schools, entertainment and many cultural activities. These are just some of the many conveniences that awaits youVisit us today at Gran Vista at Doral.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gran Vista have any available units?
Gran Vista has 6 units available starting at $1,922 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gran Vista have?
Some of Gran Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gran Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Gran Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gran Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Gran Vista is pet friendly.
Does Gran Vista offer parking?
Yes, Gran Vista offers parking.
Does Gran Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gran Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gran Vista have a pool?
Yes, Gran Vista has a pool.
Does Gran Vista have accessible units?
Yes, Gran Vista has accessible units.
Does Gran Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gran Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does Gran Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gran Vista has units with air conditioning.
