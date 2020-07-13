Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly internet access

We Invite you to 'TOUR YOUR WAY' Virtual, 3D, Video Conferencing and Safe In-Person Guided Tours are AVAILABLE 1 month FREE *Conditions Apply* Call us 305-306-8195 or Email us at Leasing@Granvistadoral.com Our dedicated Team is here for youGran Vista At Doral Is The Focal Point Of A Beautifully-Designed Gated Community That Captures The Essence And Delight Of A Bright Tropicalparadise. Located in The City of Doral, Florida, Gran Vista Is Centrally Located Only Minutes Away From The Heart Of Miami, And The MiamiInternational Airport. The city of Doral features a spectacular City Center and Downtown park area, diverse shopping, abundant dinning,top rated schools, entertainment and many cultural activities. These are just some of the many conveniences that awaits youVisit us today at Gran Vista at Doral.