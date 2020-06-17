All apartments in Doral
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

8728 NW 113th Ct

8728 Northwest 113th Court · No Longer Available
Location

8728 Northwest 113th Court, Doral, FL 33178
Islands of Doral

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
LAKEVIEW TOWNHOUSE in Santorini, Islands at Doral. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Wonderful conditions. Kitchen with NEW APPLIANCES and wood cabinets. Tile in social areas, wood on stairs and second floor,washer and dryer with energy saving technology. Walking distance to A+ Rolando Espinosa K-8 School. 1 car garage plus two more spaces in driveway. Community pool also at walking distance and all the amenities the Island at Doral Clubhouse offer, big pool, tennis and basketball courts, BBQ area and much more. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8728 NW 113th Ct have any available units?
8728 NW 113th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doral, FL.
What amenities does 8728 NW 113th Ct have?
Some of 8728 NW 113th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8728 NW 113th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8728 NW 113th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8728 NW 113th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8728 NW 113th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 8728 NW 113th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8728 NW 113th Ct does offer parking.
Does 8728 NW 113th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8728 NW 113th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8728 NW 113th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8728 NW 113th Ct has a pool.
Does 8728 NW 113th Ct have accessible units?
No, 8728 NW 113th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8728 NW 113th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8728 NW 113th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8728 NW 113th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8728 NW 113th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
