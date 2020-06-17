8728 NW 113th Ct

Amenities

LAKEVIEW TOWNHOUSE in Santorini, Islands at Doral. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Wonderful conditions. Kitchen with NEW APPLIANCES and wood cabinets. Tile in social areas, wood on stairs and second floor,washer and dryer with energy saving technology. Walking distance to A+ Rolando Espinosa K-8 School. 1 car garage plus two more spaces in driveway. Community pool also at walking distance and all the amenities the Island at Doral Clubhouse offer, big pool, tennis and basketball courts, BBQ area and much more. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike.