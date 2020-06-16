8375 NW 51st Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Enjoy living in this three level Townhouse in the sought for Modern Downtown Doral which offers a live, work, and play community with a central location, walking distance to charter school, retail stores, great restaurants and more. Make this spacious, bright and clean Townhome your new home and enjoy all its outstanding features such as: Tiled floors in first level and terrace, carpet in second and third level, large family room, recreational terrace in the third level with BBQ grill. This unit is modernly decorated with all that you need to live with style.