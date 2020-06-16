All apartments in Doral
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:18 AM

8375 NW 51st Ter

8375 Northwest 51st Terrace · (786) 531-9226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8375 Northwest 51st Terrace, Doral, FL 33166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy living in this three level Townhouse in the sought for Modern Downtown Doral which offers a live, work, and play community with a central location, walking distance to charter school, retail stores, great restaurants and more. Make this spacious, bright and clean Townhome your new home and enjoy all its outstanding features such as: Tiled floors in first level and terrace, carpet in second and third level, large family room, recreational terrace in the third level with BBQ grill. This unit is modernly decorated with all that you need to live with style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8375 NW 51st Ter have any available units?
8375 NW 51st Ter has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8375 NW 51st Ter have?
Some of 8375 NW 51st Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8375 NW 51st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8375 NW 51st Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8375 NW 51st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 8375 NW 51st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 8375 NW 51st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8375 NW 51st Ter does offer parking.
Does 8375 NW 51st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8375 NW 51st Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8375 NW 51st Ter have a pool?
Yes, 8375 NW 51st Ter has a pool.
Does 8375 NW 51st Ter have accessible units?
No, 8375 NW 51st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8375 NW 51st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8375 NW 51st Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 8375 NW 51st Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 8375 NW 51st Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
