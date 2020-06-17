7831 NW 104th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill new construction tennis court

Brand new FURNISHED modern luxury apartment in Apex Doral!!! Two master bedroom suites with walk in closets and two contemporary style bathrooms. Tile wood floors throughout the entire apartment. Impact windows and doors with blackout shades for ultimate privacy. Elegant kitchen with quartz countertops and large island for entertaining guest. Alexa voice controlled home automated system incorporated throughout the apartment. The apartment also features an open balcony with laid out artificial grass on the floor and overlooking natural reserve. Access to resort style clubhouse which includes fitness center, party room, billiards room, large pool with waterfall, Water Park for kids, kids playground, basketball court, tennis, soccer field. This is a MUST see!!!!