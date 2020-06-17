All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 7831 NW 104th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
7831 NW 104th Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:00 PM

7831 NW 104th Ave

7831 NW 104th Ave · (305) 450-7211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7831 NW 104th Ave, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
new construction
tennis court
Brand new FURNISHED modern luxury apartment in Apex Doral!!! Two master bedroom suites with walk in closets and two contemporary style bathrooms. Tile wood floors throughout the entire apartment. Impact windows and doors with blackout shades for ultimate privacy. Elegant kitchen with quartz countertops and large island for entertaining guest. Alexa voice controlled home automated system incorporated throughout the apartment. The apartment also features an open balcony with laid out artificial grass on the floor and overlooking natural reserve. Access to resort style clubhouse which includes fitness center, party room, billiards room, large pool with waterfall, Water Park for kids, kids playground, basketball court, tennis, soccer field. This is a MUST see!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7831 NW 104th Ave have any available units?
7831 NW 104th Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7831 NW 104th Ave have?
Some of 7831 NW 104th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7831 NW 104th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7831 NW 104th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7831 NW 104th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7831 NW 104th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 7831 NW 104th Ave offer parking?
No, 7831 NW 104th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7831 NW 104th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7831 NW 104th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7831 NW 104th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7831 NW 104th Ave has a pool.
Does 7831 NW 104th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7831 NW 104th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7831 NW 104th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7831 NW 104th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7831 NW 104th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7831 NW 104th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7831 NW 104th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd
Doral, FL 33178
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St
Doral, FL 33178
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave
Doral, FL 33122
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct
Doral, FL 33178
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue
Doral, FL 33122
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity