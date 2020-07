5253 NW 94th Doral Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*DORAL ESTATES* GOLFER’S PARADISE * THIS LOVELY ONE STORY MEDITERRANEAN UPDATED HOME IS LOCATED ON THE PRESTIGIOUS TRUMP NATIONAL DORAL GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY AND A SHORT GOLF CART RIDE TO THE COURSE. IT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH NEWER STAINLESS STEELE APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, FAMILY ROOM HAS BUILT- IN WOOD CABINET, FORMAL DINING ROOM, TILE FLOORS, LOVELY WINDOW TREATMENTS, 2 CAR GARAGE AND MUCH MORE. COMMUNITY OFFERS 24 HR. MANNED GUARDHOUSE AND PRIVATE SECURITY PATROL. EASY ACCESS TO FLORIDA TURNPIKE, PALMETTO 826 AND MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. ENJOY THE MANY GREAT RESTAURANTS AROUND DORAL FOR YOUR DINING EXPERIENCE. THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO FOR SALE ML#A10730406. CAN WE RENTED FURNISHED. A MUST SEE. EASY TO SHOW