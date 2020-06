Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

VERY WELL MAINTAIN HOUSE FOR RENT IN COSTA BRAVA AT DORAL. THIS IS A QUIET GATED COMMUNITY NEAR MAJOR HIGHWAYS, MINUTES FROM FLORIDA TURNPIKE, CLOSE TO MIAMI INTERNATIONAL MALL AND DOLPHIN MALL. CERAMIC ON FIRST FLOOR AND SOLID BRAZILIAN WOOD ON SECOND FLOOR. CORNER LOT UNIT IN A CULS-DE-SAC. SPACIOUS PAVER PATIO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINMENT. PROPERTY IS READY TO MOVE.