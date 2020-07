Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

THIS IS A GREAT AND SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHS IN DORAL GARDENS CONDO, UNIT IS ON THE 1ST FLOOR WITH A FENDED PATIO IN THE BACK, THIS IS A GATED COMMUNITY AND SECURITY AT ALL TIMES DRIVES AROUND.THIS CONDO IS NEAR AIRPORT AND SHOPPING CENTER.