3557 NW 83rd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible conference room carport 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I was born in Cuba and eventually escaped the communists to come to Miami with my big crazy family. My passion is luxury real estate and helping people find beautiful homes they love. If you're looking for a new apartment in Miami, please tell me how I can help and I will take care of everything. I'm also free to work with!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Lush, barefoot-friendly carpeting and imported, wood-styled tiles throughout the living spaces.



Private balconies.



Solid Core Entry Doors, solid wood doors are great for their noise canceling ability and insulating properties.



Time-saving, conveniently-located energy star washers and dryers in every apartment residence.



Energy-efficient windows and sliding glass doors.



Contemporary ceiling fans.



Open concept residence with the kitchen overlooking the open dining and living space so that it's easy to interact with family and friends while cooking or entertaining.



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Sleek WHIRLPOOL® STAINLESS STEEL ENERGY STAR appliances with features you will love.



Preparation areas with Caesarstone® quartz countertop.



Dramatic under-cabinet lighting.



Imported European vanities with premium hardware & drawer pulls.



Designer custom framed mirror.



River White Granite countertops and backsplashes. River White granite from India has low variations in its white and gray veining with small deep flecks.



MILANO BATHROOM FAUCET is an elegant addition to your bathroom with its unique lavatory faucet. The modern square look makes this faucet the center of attention in your spa bathroom.



Rain shower head.



OPELLA china bathroom sink.



MOEN® adjustable curved shower rod in brushed nickel.



Gated entrance with controlled access.



Outdoor summer kitchen with fireplace & barbecue area.



Conference room.



24-hour Fitness Club with state-of-the-art cardio equipment and circuit training machines.



Private storage areas.