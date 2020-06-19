All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 3557 NW 83rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
3557 NW 83rd Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:36 PM

3557 NW 83rd Ave

3557 Northwest 83rd Avenue · (305) 582-4912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3557 Northwest 83rd Avenue, Doral, FL 33122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I was born in Cuba and eventually escaped the communists to come to Miami with my big crazy family. My passion is luxury real estate and helping people find beautiful homes they love. If you're looking for a new apartment in Miami, please tell me how I can help and I will take care of everything. I'm also free to work with!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Lush, barefoot-friendly carpeting and imported, wood-styled tiles throughout the living spaces.

Private balconies.

Solid Core Entry Doors, solid wood doors are great for their noise canceling ability and insulating properties.

Time-saving, conveniently-located energy star washers and dryers in every apartment residence.

Energy-efficient windows and sliding glass doors.

Contemporary ceiling fans.

Open concept residence with the kitchen overlooking the open dining and living space so that it's easy to interact with family and friends while cooking or entertaining.

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Sleek WHIRLPOOL® STAINLESS STEEL ENERGY STAR appliances with features you will love.

Preparation areas with Caesarstone® quartz countertop.

Dramatic under-cabinet lighting.

Imported European vanities with premium hardware & drawer pulls.

Designer custom framed mirror.

River White Granite countertops and backsplashes. River White granite from India has low variations in its white and gray veining with small deep flecks.

MILANO BATHROOM FAUCET is an elegant addition to your bathroom with its unique lavatory faucet. The modern square look makes this faucet the center of attention in your spa bathroom.

Rain shower head.

OPELLA china bathroom sink.

MOEN® adjustable curved shower rod in brushed nickel.

Gated entrance with controlled access.

Outdoor summer kitchen with fireplace & barbecue area.

Conference room.

24-hour Fitness Club with state-of-the-art cardio equipment and circuit training machines.

Private storage areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 NW 83rd Ave have any available units?
3557 NW 83rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doral, FL.
What amenities does 3557 NW 83rd Ave have?
Some of 3557 NW 83rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3557 NW 83rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3557 NW 83rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 NW 83rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3557 NW 83rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 3557 NW 83rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3557 NW 83rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 3557 NW 83rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3557 NW 83rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 NW 83rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3557 NW 83rd Ave has a pool.
Does 3557 NW 83rd Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 3557 NW 83rd Ave has accessible units.
Does 3557 NW 83rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 NW 83rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3557 NW 83rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3557 NW 83rd Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3557 NW 83rd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd
Doral, FL 33178
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St
Doral, FL 33178
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave
Doral, FL 33122
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave
Doral, FL 33178
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity