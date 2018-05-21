11348 NW 47th Ln

Amenities

Furnished Single Family in the exclusive, quiet and private community "Biarritz" with beautiful front lake view. Spacious 3 beds and 2.5 baths. Large patio excellent to share with family and friends. Freshly painted, impeccable. Includes furniture: living room, dining room, patio furniture, beds, 3 TVs and everything you can see in the photos. With the best location in Doral and close to the best schools, shopping centers, banks and with quick access to the Turnpike. Easy to show. You must see it !