Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

11348 NW 47th Ln

11348 Northwest 47th Lane · (786) 521-5211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11348 Northwest 47th Lane, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11348 · Avail. now

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Furnished Single Family in the exclusive, quiet and private community "Biarritz" with beautiful front lake view. Spacious 3 beds and 2.5 baths. Large patio excellent to share with family and friends. Freshly painted, impeccable. Includes furniture: living room, dining room, patio furniture, beds, 3 TVs and everything you can see in the photos. With the best location in Doral and close to the best schools, shopping centers, banks and with quick access to the Turnpike. Easy to show. You must see it !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11348 NW 47th Ln have any available units?
11348 NW 47th Ln has a unit available for $3,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11348 NW 47th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11348 NW 47th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11348 NW 47th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11348 NW 47th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 11348 NW 47th Ln offer parking?
No, 11348 NW 47th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11348 NW 47th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11348 NW 47th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11348 NW 47th Ln have a pool?
No, 11348 NW 47th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11348 NW 47th Ln have accessible units?
No, 11348 NW 47th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11348 NW 47th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11348 NW 47th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11348 NW 47th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11348 NW 47th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
