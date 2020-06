Amenities

Great property in Martinique within the best community of Doral. Corner lot. Two Story, 3 Bedrooms + Loft and 3 Full Baths. Master Bedroom with walk-in closets. New Patio and New appliances. Enjoy the resort lifestyle of Doral Isles in a secured gated community with all amenities to enjoy with your family including, gym, three pools, tennis courts, volleyball, basketball, soccer. Great A+ Schools.