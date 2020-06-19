All apartments in Doral
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:50 AM

10990 NW 62nd Ter

10990 Northwest 62nd Terrace · (786) 877-8211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10990 Northwest 62nd Terrace, Doral, FL 33178
Doral Isles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Townhouse FACING THE LAKE in ANTIGUA, Doral Isles. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath Huge lake view master bedroom with walking closet and big master bath. 1 car garage and 2 more spaces on house driveway. Paved patio with a wonderful lake view. Welcome Pet with a nonrefundable deposit of $ 250. Plus enjoy all the state of the arts amenities that Doral Isles Clubhouse offer, pools, gym, cafe, tennis and basketball courts, baseball and soccer field. Children play areas. Beach volleyball court, and much more. All A+ schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10990 NW 62nd Ter have any available units?
10990 NW 62nd Ter has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10990 NW 62nd Ter have?
Some of 10990 NW 62nd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10990 NW 62nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10990 NW 62nd Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10990 NW 62nd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 10990 NW 62nd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 10990 NW 62nd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10990 NW 62nd Ter does offer parking.
Does 10990 NW 62nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10990 NW 62nd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10990 NW 62nd Ter have a pool?
Yes, 10990 NW 62nd Ter has a pool.
Does 10990 NW 62nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 10990 NW 62nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10990 NW 62nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10990 NW 62nd Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 10990 NW 62nd Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10990 NW 62nd Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
