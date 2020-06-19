10990 NW 62nd Ter

Amenities

Beautiful Townhouse FACING THE LAKE in ANTIGUA, Doral Isles. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath Huge lake view master bedroom with walking closet and big master bath. 1 car garage and 2 more spaces on house driveway. Paved patio with a wonderful lake view. Welcome Pet with a nonrefundable deposit of $ 250. Plus enjoy all the state of the arts amenities that Doral Isles Clubhouse offer, pools, gym, cafe, tennis and basketball courts, baseball and soccer field. Children play areas. Beach volleyball court, and much more. All A+ schools.