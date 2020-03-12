All apartments in Doral
10560 NW 65th Ln
10560 NW 65th Ln

10560 Northwest 65th Lane · (305) 842-8893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10560 Northwest 65th Lane, Doral, FL 33178
Land Mark at Boral

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit Next gen · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
air conditioning
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful and modern Studio in the cosmo chic community called Landmark at Doral, decorated and fully FURNISHED; Includes INTERNET, CABLE, ELECTRICITY, water, A/C, washer, dryer, kitchen, microwave, refrigerator, small electrical appliances, kitchenware, silverware, TV, ironing board and iron, a set of bath towel. Luxury Clubhouse resort-style, pool, jacuzzi, gym, spa, sauna, tennis courts, pool table, cabana, barbecue area. Landmark is located in the heart of Doral where residents will enjoy nearby schools, shopping, dining, and close to the Airport and access to major roads like the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10560 NW 65th Ln have any available units?
10560 NW 65th Ln has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10560 NW 65th Ln have?
Some of 10560 NW 65th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10560 NW 65th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10560 NW 65th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10560 NW 65th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10560 NW 65th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10560 NW 65th Ln offer parking?
No, 10560 NW 65th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10560 NW 65th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10560 NW 65th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10560 NW 65th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10560 NW 65th Ln has a pool.
Does 10560 NW 65th Ln have accessible units?
No, 10560 NW 65th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10560 NW 65th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10560 NW 65th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10560 NW 65th Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10560 NW 65th Ln has units with air conditioning.
