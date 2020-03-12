10560 NW 65th Ln

Amenities

Beautiful and modern Studio in the cosmo chic community called Landmark at Doral, decorated and fully FURNISHED; Includes INTERNET, CABLE, ELECTRICITY, water, A/C, washer, dryer, kitchen, microwave, refrigerator, small electrical appliances, kitchenware, silverware, TV, ironing board and iron, a set of bath towel. Luxury Clubhouse resort-style, pool, jacuzzi, gym, spa, sauna, tennis courts, pool table, cabana, barbecue area. Landmark is located in the heart of Doral where residents will enjoy nearby schools, shopping, dining, and close to the Airport and access to major roads like the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway.