Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

10432 NW 63rd Ter # A

10432 Northwest 63rd Terrace · (786) 254-1378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10432 Northwest 63rd Terrace, Doral, FL 33178
Land Mark at Boral

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Stunning brand new amazing unit at , "Landmark" Doral offering 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. A modern kitchen with quartz tops, fridge for wines and top of the line appliances The 1st floor is an open-concept layout, with porcelain floors and plenty of windows with natural light. The 2nd floor has carpet as well as the 3 bedrooms, separated laundry room and it has a 2 car garaged plus parking space in the back. This complex will feature amazing entertaining areas with luxury life style. Showing only by appointments. For faster response text or call 786-254-1378

(RLNE4177329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A have any available units?
10432 NW 63rd Ter # A has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A have?
Some of 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A currently offering any rent specials?
10432 NW 63rd Ter # A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A pet-friendly?
No, 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A offer parking?
Yes, 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A does offer parking.
Does 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A have a pool?
Yes, 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A has a pool.
Does 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A have accessible units?
No, 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A does not have accessible units.
Does 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A has units with dishwashers.
Does 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10432 NW 63rd Ter # A has units with air conditioning.
