10296 NW 74th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Modern 75 beautiful luxury contemporary home. Model A2, 5 Bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 Half bath plus Den 2 Car Garage. Quartz kitchen and bathrooms countertops, top of the line appliances Viking, wine cooler, italian cabinetry. Lots of upgrades like expanded kitchen cabinets, Pool, Pergola, summer kitchen with outdoor refrigerator,travertino marble backyard floor,LED illumination, Total Smart Home Package, upgraded porcelain floor downstairs, upgraded porcelain wood finish on second floor, cristal and stainless steel Stair Railing. Garage floor with Epoxy paint finish. No neighbors in the back for more privacy, State of Art Clubhouse, Gated Community