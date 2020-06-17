All apartments in Doral
10296 NW 74th Ter
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

10296 NW 74th Ter

10296 Northwest 74th Terrace · (786) 553-1963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10296 Northwest 74th Terrace, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Modern 75 beautiful luxury contemporary home. Model A2, 5 Bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 Half bath plus Den 2 Car Garage. Quartz kitchen and bathrooms countertops, top of the line appliances Viking, wine cooler, italian cabinetry. Lots of upgrades like expanded kitchen cabinets, Pool, Pergola, summer kitchen with outdoor refrigerator,travertino marble backyard floor,LED illumination, Total Smart Home Package, upgraded porcelain floor downstairs, upgraded porcelain wood finish on second floor, cristal and stainless steel Stair Railing. Garage floor with Epoxy paint finish. No neighbors in the back for more privacy, State of Art Clubhouse, Gated Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10296 NW 74th Ter have any available units?
10296 NW 74th Ter has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10296 NW 74th Ter have?
Some of 10296 NW 74th Ter's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10296 NW 74th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10296 NW 74th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10296 NW 74th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 10296 NW 74th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10296 NW 74th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10296 NW 74th Ter does offer parking.
Does 10296 NW 74th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10296 NW 74th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10296 NW 74th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 10296 NW 74th Ter has a pool.
Does 10296 NW 74th Ter have accessible units?
No, 10296 NW 74th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10296 NW 74th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10296 NW 74th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 10296 NW 74th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10296 NW 74th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
