10260 NW 63 TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

EXCLUSIVE & CONTEMPORARY LUXURY FIRST FLOOR CONDO IN LANDMARK AT DORAL. 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHROOMS. NO PATIO *OPEN CONCEPT WITH EUROPEAN STYLE KITCHEN/SOCIAL AREA, AMAZING KITCHEN WITH MODERN WHITE QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS, DELUXE STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCE PACKAGE, WINE COOLER. MODERN BATHROOMS WITH WHITE QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS, 24"X 24" PORCELAIN TILE IN ALL MAIN LIVING AREAS, STACK-ABLE WASHER & DRYER, IMPACT WINDOWS & GLASS. THE COMMUNITY OFFER LUXURY LIVING & CLUB HOUSE WITH ALL THE AMENITIES, POOL, GYM, CHILD PLAYGROUND ETC. GREAT LOCATION NEXT TO 826 AND TURNPIKE, A+ RATED SCHOOLS, AND JUST MINUTES FROM DOLPHIN AND INTERNATIONAL MALL. PLEASE NOTICE THE LANDLORD IS ASKING FOR 1ST MOTH AND 2 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. ASSOCIATION TAKES 30 DAYS TO PROCESS THE APPLICATION.