Delray Beach, FL
931 Palm Trail
931 Palm Trail

931 Palm Trail · (561) 767-0860
Location

931 Palm Trail, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2082 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST: Turn-key lease for Off-Season, Seasonal or Annual terms. Price based on length of stay as Owner can rent only 1X per year. Spacious Intracoastal residence with 2 Master Suites, one w/King and one w/Queen bed. Generous closets throughout. Open concept layout invites you outdoors with sliding doors from Living Room and 1st floor Master that open to covered patio areas with water views. Upstairs master opens onto covered balcony w/ICW views. The steps from your Patio/BBQ area lead to your private dock. Boutique, 10-unit bldg offers a heated pool with Intracoastal views. Pet-friendly with restrictions(no aggressive breeds) and even has a dedicated dog-walking area on premises. Minutes to downtown Delray and Ocean beach. Bring your boat, your kayak, your pets and enjoy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Palm Trail have any available units?
931 Palm Trail has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Palm Trail have?
Some of 931 Palm Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Palm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
931 Palm Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Palm Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Palm Trail is pet friendly.
Does 931 Palm Trail offer parking?
No, 931 Palm Trail does not offer parking.
Does 931 Palm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 Palm Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Palm Trail have a pool?
Yes, 931 Palm Trail has a pool.
Does 931 Palm Trail have accessible units?
No, 931 Palm Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Palm Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Palm Trail has units with dishwashers.
