931 Palm Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST: Turn-key lease for Off-Season, Seasonal or Annual terms. Price based on length of stay as Owner can rent only 1X per year. Spacious Intracoastal residence with 2 Master Suites, one w/King and one w/Queen bed. Generous closets throughout. Open concept layout invites you outdoors with sliding doors from Living Room and 1st floor Master that open to covered patio areas with water views. Upstairs master opens onto covered balcony w/ICW views. The steps from your Patio/BBQ area lead to your private dock. Boutique, 10-unit bldg offers a heated pool with Intracoastal views. Pet-friendly with restrictions(no aggressive breeds) and even has a dedicated dog-walking area on premises. Minutes to downtown Delray and Ocean beach. Bring your boat, your kayak, your pets and enjoy